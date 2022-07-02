CRYSTAL PROULX’S first basketball rival was a creek.
When she missed the backyard hoop that her dad Emil hung on a piece of wood, Proulx quickly had to retrieve the ball from the creek before it started drifting downstream.
For Proulx (formerly Pazdziorko), those shooting drills growing up in West Wyoming, Pa., put in motion a hall-of-fame career that spanned the early years after Title IX passed in 1972.
Title IX was a law enacted to prohibit gender discrimination in education programs and activities.
Proulx, who moved to Gardiner, Maine, in seventh grade and now lives in Bow, led Gardiner High to the first-ever Maine Principals’ Association Class A girls basketball championship as a senior in 1975.
A year later, as a walk-on freshman, she was the scoring and rebounding leader for the University of Maine women’s team during the 1975-76 season — the program’s first in 25 years.
Proulx, 64, will be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Aug. 28 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine.
“I think in retrospect, I’m just finding out looking back on all of this just what a big deal this is and I’m very honored to be part of this whole Title IX (50th anniversary) year,” said Proulx, who moved to New Hampshire in the late 1980s with her husband, Ron, who has since passed.
During her first school year in Gardiner, Proulx was cut from her junior high school’s girls team. She vowed she was not going to let that happen again.
Proulx, who spent countless hours practicing at the recreation center across the street from her house, made the Gardiner High varsity team as a freshman. The team did not have practice uniforms and practiced and played in their everyday sneakers.
“I think playing basketball in particular, I obviously grew to really love it and I was really a pretty quiet, shy person so it was a really nice sense of belonging,” Proulx said of playing for the Gardiner High team. “If you find a group in school that is a good group of people, it really helps you throughout your life ... Some of the things I learned back then I’ve really carried with me for a lifetime.”
The close bond among players was a strength of Gardiner’s 1975 championship team, Proulx said. The Tigers were also strong on defense, rebounding and had great leadership from coach Melvin Coffin, she said.
They also had the support of the whole town during a time when girls were not encouraged to play sports, said Proulx, who still gets recognized as the power forward on that title-winning team.
Proulx scored 102 points in four playoff games, including Gardiner’s upset win over Morse High of Bath, Maine, in the Class A final at a packed Augusta Civic Center.
“I have to say, as much as I enjoyed playing in college, that was such a highlight for me because everybody in town was so excited,” Proulx said of her senior high school season. “I think maybe because it was a new thing. All I remember is it was so joyful.”
When she went back and looked at old newspaper articles collected by her mom Catherine about that final, Proulx said many read like the game “did not disappoint,” as if it was expected to be inferior to a boys game.
“I really do think that they did not anticipate that the girls game would take off,” Proulx said. “I think they thought that it was going to be boring and not as exciting and all of our games were very close.”
Proulx made the University of Maine women’s team after an open tryout, which she learned about from a flyer that she saw at the women’s gym on campus.
After joining the team, she logged a team-high 198 points and 180 rebounds her freshman year. Proulx also led the Black Bears in points (255) her sophomore year, captained the team alongside Carol Lamontagne for the 1978-79 season and still ranks 10th all-time in career rebounds (709).
Back then, Maine played against other New England schools like the University of New Hampshire and all the other Maine colleges. The Maine schools participated in the annual Maine Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women postseason tournament, which the Black Bears won in each of Proulx’s four years in the program.
Like in high school, Proulx said she and her teammates used their own shoes and did not receive practice uniforms but the university provided warm-up suits and had an athletic trainer.
“I think there was just always that competitiveness and always that will to want to do your best,” Proulx said of her time at the University of Maine.
Proulx, who works in critical care nutrition at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, said her advice to current female athletes is to always have fun and enjoy their sport regardless of how competitive it can get.
“You have to have the joy of it as well as the competition,” Proulx said.