New England Patriots fans had seen that show before. But this time, the team Tom Brady was leading to a Super Bowl victory was the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady, 43, who signed with the Bucs last March after 20 seasons with the Patriots, was a 21-for-29 for 201 yards and three touchdown passes, and Tampa Bay dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday night in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Brady was named the game’s MVP.
Two of Brady’s TD passes, covering 8 and 17 yards, went to his old pal from New England, tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady’s other TD pass, a 1-yarder, went to another ex-Patriot teammate, Antonio Brown.
It was Brady’s seventh Super Bowl ring, but the first away from New England. It was the Bucs’ second Super Bowl crown, the first one coming in 2003.
The reigning Super Bowl-champion Chiefs, installed as 3.5-point favorites, fell behind in the first quarter and trailed 31-9 late in the third quarter. Their dynamic 25-year-old quarterback Patrick Mahomes, finished 26-for-49 for 270 yards, but threw two interceptions and never looked in synch. His final pass of the night went for an interception by Tampa Bay's Devin White at the goal line with less than two minutes to play.
The Chiefs’ high-powered offense, averaging 43 points per game over two postseason contests, failed to score a TD for the first (and only) time this season.
Kansas City took an early 3-0 lead on the first of Harrison Butker’s three field goals, but the Bucs responded before the end of the first quarter, driving 75 yards in eight plays. Gronkowski’s first TD catch, covering 8 yards, marked the 13th postseason TD connection between the two, an NFL record.
Two possessions later, after a shanked punt gave Tampa Bay a short field, Brady found Gronkowski again, this time from 17 yards, and the Bucs led 14-3 with 6:05 remaining in the half. One play earlier, the drive was extended when Kansas City jumped offside on a fourth down play (a successful field goal that was then nullified), giving Tampa Bay a first down.
Gronkowski finished with six catches for 67 yards, tops on Tampa Bay.
Butker’s 34-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining in the first half cut it to 14-6.
But Tampa Bay wasn’t done yet in the first half. Starting from their 29, the Bucs went the distance and, assisted by a 34-yard defensive interference penalty, punched it in when Brady hit Brown over the middle from the 1 with six seconds left. It was 21-6 at the half.
Kansas City opened the second half with a seven-play, 47-yard drive culminated by another Butker field goal, from 52 yards, to slice the deficit to 21-9.
But a Brady-to-Gronkowski 25-yard connection down the middle set up Leonard Fournette’s 27-yard off-tackle TD burst, making it 28-9 with 7:45 left in the third. Fournette finished with 89 rushing yards, on 16 carries.
Antoine Winfield Jr.’s interception set up a Ryan Succop 52-yard field goal, making it 31-9 with 2:50 left in the third quarter.