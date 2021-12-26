When Trinity High School football team members tested positive for COVID-19 this past fall, athletic director Mike Connell said the school quickly implemented its protocols and procedures.
Trinity canceled its scheduled Oct. 8 home game against Pelham — the NHIAA teams were the only Division III unbeatens at the time — but returned to the field the following week, defeating Stevens of Claremont, 48-0.
The Pioneers did not miss another game and finally met Pelham in the Division III championship game on Nov. 13, losing to the Pythons, 50-14.
COVID-19 still impacted New Hampshire sports this year but, after last winter, many teams and athletes experienced closer-to-normal seasons and learned from their previous seasons playing during the pandemic.
“Everybody has experience in (these) things,” Connell said. “Obviously, we don’t want to have experience in this but it’s good to have it.”
The NHIAA canceled its indoor track season and high schools had spectator limitations and mask policies for indoor games last winter. High schools used regional schedules for regular-season play before open postseason tournaments.
The University of New Hampshire hockey and basketball teams spent last winter playing in empty rinks and gyms.
Dartmouth College, Rivier University, Colby-Sawyer College, Southern New Hampshire University and Saint Anselm College canceled their winter sports seasons. The New England College, Franklin Pierce University and Plymouth State University basketball and hockey teams and Keene State College basketball teams had abbreviated seasons.
“I think that the whole not playing last year, it obviously stung and it hurt a lot for numerous reasons because all of us are here to play hockey and we love hockey,” Saint Anselm women’s hockey senior captain Kendra Currier said after the team’s first home game since February 2020 — a 5-0 loss to No. 5 Northeastern on Oct. 13.
Connell, who also coaches the Trinity boys hockey team, said last season was one of the most stressful of his coaching career. The team temporarily shut down for COVID-19 issues near the end of the regular season and fell to Bedford in the preliminary round of the Division I tournament.
“You’re trying to get to know kids and everybody’s masked up,” Connell said. “They just didn’t get to know each other as well as previous years.”
NHIAA schools made regionalized regular-season schedules but eased spectator and mask policies during the spring season.
The spring open tournaments included Jonah Wachter’s no-hitter in the Division I baseball final that led Concord High School to the championship, the Salem High School softball team securing its 19th state title and the Bishop Guertin of Nashua boys lacrosse team winning its ninth championship in 13 seasons.
Dartmouth canceled its spring sports season.
After their fall seasons were canceled, the UNH football and soccer teams played shortened spring seasons.
The UNH football team played one game and the women’s soccer team canceled its final two games and withdrew from the America East Conference tournament because of COVID-19 issues. The UNH men’s soccer team, which went 8-1-1, had players in COVID-19 protocol when it lost to Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
UNH men’s soccer graduate student captain and Exeter resident Jacob Gould said he and his teammates learned how to make social sacrifices to benefit the team last spring. UNH won a program-record 17 games and made its second NCAA tournament Round of 16 appearance without any COVID-related game cancellations this fall.
“Last season, I think it’s an easy one to let yourself say, ‘Ah, it was a COVID year and we can just wipe the slate clean and start new,’” Gould said early this fall. “But at the end of the day, we did learn a lot about ourselves as a team and ourselves as individuals too, because it kept us on such a fine line that we were walking between trying to live your life normally but also making sure that the team came first.”
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, got a late start on their season, which featured six-game series. Nine of their last 14 scheduled games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Golf and youth sports were nearly normal this summer. The North Manchester Hooksett All-Stars’ trip to the Little League World Series and Nashua Country Club member James Pleat’s second straight State Am highlighted the season.
The virus affected some New Hampshire college and high school teams in the fall but, unlike last year, seasons were not lost to it. The Dartmouth football team, for example, played without three defensive starters because of COVID when it won a share of the Ivy League title by defeating Brown on Nov. 20.
High schools did away with regionalized schedules, open tournaments, spectator limitations and mask mandates this fall.
By the end of the college fall season, fans again filled stands without masks, if they chose.
COVID cases have been rising in New Hampshire and at one point led the nation this month. While the current numbers are concerning, Connell said he thinks high school coaches will be able to focus less on COVID and more on their teams this winter sports season than last year.
“I think the whole key is as long as everybody is communicating with everybody and putting the kids first as far as making sure that we do everything we can to make sure they can play, then we’ll be fine,” Connell said.