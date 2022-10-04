MLB: Game Two-New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run to break the American League home run record in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

No. 99 is now No. 1 on the American League single-season home run list.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge crushed his 62nd home run of the year Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.