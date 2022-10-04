No. 99 is now No. 1 on the American League single-season home run list.
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge crushed his 62nd home run of the year Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.
No. 99 is now No. 1 on the American League single-season home run list.
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge crushed his 62nd home run of the year Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.
Leading off the nightcap of a doubleheader, Judge connected on the third pitch of the game from Texas right-hander Jesus Tinoco for a no-doubt homer deep to left field.
Judge’s record-setting shot moved him past Yankees legend Roger Maris for the most ever by an AL batter. Maris’ 61 homers had been the standard since 1961, when the late slugger broke Babe Ruth’s record of 60, set in 1927.
The Yankees flooded out of the dugout to greet Judge after he rounded the bases on his historic home run.
The Maris family, which had traveled with the Yankees during Judge’s pursuit, did not make the trip to Texas.
Judge tied Maris at 61 on Sept. 28 in an 8-3 win on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Barry Bonds holds the major league record with 73 set in 2001.
The home run followed a frustrating afternoon for Judge. After popping out in the fifth inning of the opener, a 5-4 New York win, the Yankees’ slugger, who has been so calm throughout his historic season, slammed his batting helmet back in the rack.
It was the fifth straight game without a historic home run for Judge. The Bombers instead got power from Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Kyle Higashioka as they rallied to beat the Rangers, 5-4, in the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Globe Life Field.
Judge went 1 for 5 in the opener.
As if anxious to get this chase for 62 over, Judge was more aggressive Tuesday afternoon. He swung at the first pitch he saw, a 97-mile an hour fastball from right-hander Jon Gray, which he grounded out to third. Gray got him to foul off a 98-mph fastball and swing past an 84-mph slider in the third inning. He flew out to right field on a 1-2 fastball.
In the fifth inning, he popped up a 2-2 slider to the first baseman. He grounded out to shortstop in the ninth.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.