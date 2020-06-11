The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) will kick off its 2020 season at North Woodstock's White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday. Series and track officials have announced the Spring Green 120 for the ACT Late Model Tour will go on as planned, without fans, with a pay-per-view broadcast on Northeast Sports Network (NSN).
Post time has been set for 5 pm.
All divisions that were originally scheduled for the event remain on the card. This includes the start of season-long track championship chases with point-counting events for White Mountain's Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Back Strictly Stock Minis with both divisions.
The GoMotorsportsShop.com NELCAR Legends Tour rounds out the program with its second visit in seven days to the high-banked quarter-mile track. The event is slated to be presented by NAPA Auto Parts of Littleton and Whitefield, along with Sanel NAPA.
As with this past weekend's events, spectators will not be allowed in attendance to comply with state health and safety guidelines.
"We're glad to finally be getting the ACT Tour season and weekly White Mountain championship battles off the ground," WMMP managing partner Cris Michaud said. "Last weekend's doubleheader was new territory for all involved, but it went better than pretty much everybody expected. Northeast Sports Network has been great to work with, and while we hope the day arrives soon where fans can attend, watching on NSN is certainly the next-best option to being there."
The pits will open for ACT Tour teams at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. NELCAR teams will be allowed in at 11:30 a.m. while the Flying Tigers and Strictly Stock Minis sign in at noon. Teams are asked to abide by these sign-in times so the track can get everyone into the pits in a safe, orderly fashion while practicing social distancing.