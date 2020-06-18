The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) on Thursday announced a tentative schedule for the rest of its 2020 racing season.
The ACT Late Model Tour is planning up to 10 total events including last weekend’s opener. However, the schedule remains subject to change based on further developments related to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.
The next event on the provisional schedule is a trip to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, June 28 for a 150-lap event. Confirmation of whether this event will happen is expected by next Monday.
The visit to Epping’s Star Speedway that was slated for June 27 has been cancelled.
Next, ACT will head to Groveton Riverside Speedway on Saturday, July 11 for the Gardiner and June Leavitt Memorial 150. It will be ACT’s first visit to Riverside since 2018.
From late July to mid-September, ACT aims to follow the 2020 schedule as originally announced during the offseason.
The Tour makes its second visit to North Woodstock’s White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, Aug. 8 for the Midsummer Classic. Although ACT hopes to retain the event’s 250-lap, $10,000-to-win format, that may be subject to change based on state attendance guidelines.
The ACT will conclude with the Full Throttle 75 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 12.
ACT officials are optimistic about finally getting the 35th season in the books. “We feel good about the schedule we’ve put together, as long as everything can happen as planned,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. ‘There’s definitely been a lot of uncertainty over the last few months. While some of that uncertainty remains, we now at least have some hope for our racers and fans. Getting on the track last weekend at White Mountain felt great, and we’re looking forward to doing so many more times before the year ends.”
Tri-Track series
Tri Track Open Modified Series officials announced this week the series will move the season opener at Monadnock Speedway to Sunday, July 5. Thus, the new date won’t conflict with a July 4 Whelen Modified Tour event at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock.
Fans will be allowed to attend the events at 50% capacity based on the latest guidance from state and local officials.
Claremont tonight
Claremont Motorsports Park welcomes back fans tonight for the Granite State Pro Stocks Series.
Grandstands will open at 5:30 p.m. with heat races starting at 7:30.
Draw racing in Epping
The NHRA Lucas Oil event is set for New England Dragway in Epping this weekend. The track can operate at 50% fan capacity, with groups of no more than 10.
Time trials start today at 9 a.m. and Saturday competition will feature qualifying and eliminations.