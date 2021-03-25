THE American Hockey League season is 49 days old and, before Thursday night, Gavin Bayreuther had played in five games.
His team, the Cleveland Monsters, had played a league-low nine games. Some AHL teams have played as many as 21.
That’s the way life has gone in a pandemic for the 26-year-old defenseman from Canaan, who returned to practice on Tuesday following a seven-day quarantine because he was in close contact with a teammate who tested positive for COVID-19.
“The amount of times I’ve woken up to texts saying practice is canceled because of COVID protocols has been wild,” said Bayreuther, in his first season with the Columbus organization after spending his first three full pro seasons with the Dallas organization. “Every morning you wake up to something new.”
Tim Schaller, a 30-year-old left wing from Merrimack, has avoided the same COVID-19 related problems. His team, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, have experienced schedule changes and postponements, though, including its AHL season opener.
“The COVID stuff — we’re doing testing every two days, guys are behaving off the ice, no one is picking up COVID and bringing it to the rink,” Schaller said. “We’ve had a few schedule changes but luckily it hasn’t been us affected.”
In a shortened season clouded with uncertainty due to the pandemic, both Bayreuther and Schaller want to be consistent and reliable players for their new teams.
After posting six points (five goals, one assist) over 51 games for Vancouver and playing seven games within the Los Angeles Kings organization following an in-season trade last year, Schaller signed a one-year AHL deal with Pittsburgh last month.
Bayreuther, who played in 19 NHL games for Dallas during the 2018-19 season and logged 91 points (22 goals, 69 assists) over 198 games for the Texas Stars, signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus last October.
“I signed here for a new opportunity,” Bayreuther said. “So far that’s paid off. I’m getting plenty of ice time. I was brought here to be an older guy, a bit of a leader. That’s something I do focus on.”
Schaller, a Providence College graduate, said it has been harder to get to know his new teammates due to COVID-19 protocols. The former Boston Bruin is pretty sure he introduced himself to the same person a few times because he did not recognize them through their mask. Schaller had no problem adjusting to Wilkes-Barre’s full-ice pressure system, however.
“My job is to pressure everywhere around the ice,” Schaller said. “That’s what this system does. We get on the forecheck, put pressure on the defense to get a turnover and quick strikes on net.”
Bayreuther, a St. Lawrence University product, said Columbus brought him in to play his game as an offensive-minded defenseman while taking care of his own end.
Despite both being new to their respective teams, Bayreuther and Schaller have tried to mentor their younger teammates and pass along what they have learned over their NHL and AHL careers.
“Not saying we have anyone like this on our team but there are kids in this world who don’t always have the best attitude,” Bayreuther said. “If I can just show them being positive, working hard and being a good teammate will take you far in this game, that’s worth my paycheck right there.”
Schaller said his younger teammates have been vocal about asking him questions, which is the same approach he took when he first became a pro.
“Guys know I’ve played some games in the NHL,” Schaller said. “That’s not only given me a little level of respect — guys know I’ve been there — they see the hard work I put in. Hopefully they put two and two together and see hard work gets you to the NHL. I always tell people if I can make it to the NHL, anyone can make it to the NHL.”
In order for Bayreuther and Schaller to earn an NHL call-up this season, both said they have to play consistent hockey.
“The hardest thing about pro hockey is with the amount of games you play, it’s tough to be consistent night in and night out,” Schaller said. “If I play my best or ‘A game’ every night, it gives me the best chance to get noticed by scouts and Pittsburgh. That’s my game plan every night.”
“When the GM (general manager) asks the AHL coaches if you can be relied on, it needs to be an automatic yes,” Bayreuther said. “That’s something I’m focused on: Does he compete every night, make the right plays every night?”
Especially during this shortened season — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton enters this week with 16 regular-season games remaining while Cleveland has 15 left with no confirmation the Calder Cup playoffs will happen — Schaller said each game is a vital opportunity to impress either his current or another NHL team.
“Whether I’m with this organization next year or not, I take every game as a tryout, whether it’s a tryout for Pittsburgh or the team we’re playing against,” Schaller said. “I’m thinking about the one-year contract every game. I’ve always got to be on my ‘A game’.”
Bayreuther said he tries not to think about his one-year deal but wants to use this season to showcase himself, be a good teammate and help his organization win games.
“It’s a very developmental season this year in the AHL because we practice so much and play so little games,” Bayreuther said.