The way Larry "Hitman" Pryor sees it, there's no reason this late phase of his boxing career can't be his greatest.
The Frederick resident and longtime professional pugilist might be 39 years old. He might've endured a trying stretch in which he went 2-13 over a four-year period that saw him toggling between coaches. But Pryor, with an ever-confident outlook, feels like he's just now set up for his biggest successes after 15-plus years of fits and spurts and a largely lackluster ledger.
On April 17, Pryor captured the previously vacant New Hampshire cruiserweight (between 175 and 200 pounds) championship with a first-round knockout at the New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire. Pryor earned the KO in a Granite Chin Promotions event, beating Scott Lampert in much the same way he defeated him last November when the two first clashed.
"He was worried. I saw worry on his eyes," Pryor said of his foe. "He gave it his all. He landed some shots, but it wasn't enough.
"He just got caught with a counter left hook, and that was it."
After the knockdown, Lampert made his way to his feet in time, but the referee called a halt to the action at 1 minute, 50 seconds.
As improbable as it might seem, the 6-foot-2 Pryor envisions this victory as a launching pad. On what he said is a three-year contract with the promotion company, he expects to ramp up his schedule and the stakes of his fights. He's been training under coach Orlando Hollis at Tony's Boxing Gym in Washington, D.C.
The New Hampshire victory improved Pryor's record to a well-traveled 14-23 (eight wins by knockout, according to boxrec.com). Since his pro debut in 2005, Pryor hasn't sought easy matchups. He's fought 25 times against opponents with winning records, including 18 who were unbeaten at the time of the encounter.
The next Granite Chin event is set for June 26, and Pryor hopes to be on it, going for his fourth win in five bouts since August 2020. That run would be in stark contrast to the trend of his results just a couple of years ago, when he was on the tail end of a six-fight losing streak that included one in France.
Did he consider hanging up the gloves given those struggles?
"Um, I did at a point in time, but at the same time, deep down, my heart wouldn't let me," he said. "I really beat myself out of all them fights."
Now, a more mature approach has him "focused on the prize" despite being at an age when most people tell him he's on the down side of his career. He has set a goal of getting his 40th pro fight around his 40th birthday.
He said plenty of older boxers have heard they're done, citing Bernard Hopkins, George Foreman and Muhammad Ali as examples.
Said Pryor, "I'm just the next guy that's heard it."
___
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.