NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws one of his four touchdown passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Josh Allen threw for a career-best 424 yards as the host Buffalo Bills routed the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, 38-3, on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York.

Allen completed 20-of-31 passes for the Bills (4-1) with four touchdowns and one interception. His previous high mark in yardage was 415 done twice in the 2020 season, while his four TD passes tied his career-best in a game.