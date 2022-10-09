Josh Allen threw for a career-best 424 yards as the host Buffalo Bills routed the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, 38-3, on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York.
Allen completed 20-of-31 passes for the Bills (4-1) with four touchdowns and one interception. His previous high mark in yardage was 415 done twice in the 2020 season, while his four TD passes tied his career-best in a game.
In addition, Allen’s 13.7 yards per pass attempt also were a career best and he also ran five times for 42 yards.
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett went 34 of 52 through the air for 327 yards and an interception in his first career start, but Pittsburgh (1-4) could not find the end zone.
Jets 40, Dolphins 17: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Breece Hall gained 197 yards from scrimmage and fellow rookie Sauce Gardner made two critical plays as the host Jets pounded Miami.
Hall carried 18 times for 97 yards and caught two passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
The young Jets (3-2) also got 210 passing yards from second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who is 2-0 this season after starting the season on the injured list.
Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15: In Tampa, Florida, Leonard Fournette reeled in a touchdown pass from Tom Brady and rushed for another 1-yard score to fuel the host Buccaneers over Atlanta.
Fournette had 10 catches for 83 yards for the Buccaneers (3-2), who held a decisive 421-261 edge in total yards en route to snapping their two-game losing skid.
Brady completed 35 of 52 passes for 351 to improve to 10-0 all-time in the regular season against Atlanta. He also famously rallied the New England Patriots from 25 points down to a 34-28 overtime victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Texans 13, Jaguars 6: In Jacksonville, Florida, Dameon Pierce capped a 12-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left to play as Houston earned their first win of the season, beating the host Jaguars.
Saints 39, Seahawks 32: In New Orleans, Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass as the Saints defeated Seattle.
Titans 21, Commanders 17: In Landover, Maryland, Tennessee’s David Long picked off a Carson Wentz pass at the goal line as the Titans escaped with a win over Washington.
Long’s interception came on the game’s final play after Wentz had driven the Commanders from their own 11-yard-line over the final five minutes. It was the third straight win for Tennessee (3-2) and fourth consecutive loss for Washington (1-4).
Vikings 29, Bears 22: In Minneapolis, Kirk Cousins set a franchise record with 17 straight completions to start Sunday’s game and scored the winning touchdown in host Minnesota’s victory.
Cousins snuck over the goal line from a yard out with 2:27 remaining to enable Minnesota to improve to 4-1 and take sole possession of first place in the NFC North.
Giants 27, Packers 22: In London, Saquon Barkley rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 6:08 to play in the fourth quarter as New York rallied to beat Green Bay Packers.
The Giants (4-1), who trailed 20-10 at the half, went in front 27-20 after Barkley took a direct snap and went over right end. Barkley set up the score, turning a short swing pass into a 41-yard gain to Packers’ 19-yard line.
49ers 37, Panthers 15: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for two touchdowns and Emmanuel Moseley returned an interception for a touchdown as San Francisco topped Carolina.
Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to help San Francisco (3-2) win for the second time in less than a week. Tevin Coleman also scored on a late-game 5-yard run.