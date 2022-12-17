Alpine skiing: Injury can’t stop Goggia; Shiffrin finishes fourth Reuters Dec 17, 2022 Dec 17, 2022 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Italy’s Sofia Goggia claimed a World Cup downhill victory in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday, a day after injuring herself and being airlifted to a hospital for surgery.Goggia took second place in the race on Friday but hit her left hand on the third control gate and broke two fingers.She clocked 1 minute, 28.85 seconds, .43 of a second ahead of Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec. Germany’s Kira Weidle took third place, .52 of a second behind Goggia.“Yesterday it was broken, today it was already fixed,” Goggia said after her third downhill victory of the season.According to International Ski Federation (FIS) Goggia raced with a plate and nine screws inserted in her swollen left hand. She also raced with makeshift holes cut into her gloves.“I’m really happy, I’m really grateful because it was not guaranteed at all that I could be at the start gate today,” Goggia said.“I really understand that it was a bit risky, but I said to myself that after Beijing, I could endure everything, and this is exactly what I did.”Goggia is now second in the overall standings, 50 points behind the leader, former Lyme resident Mikaela Shiffrin, who took fourth place on Saturday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage