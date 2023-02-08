NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes the ball for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Patrick Mahomes’s high ankle sprain apparently won’t keep him from running the Kansas City Chiefs offense on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a pre-practice news conference on Wednesday, coach Andy Reid said Mahomes is moving well despite the injury to his right ankle, which the quarterback sustained in the divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played through the injury in the AFC Championship game.