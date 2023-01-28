FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates a victory last week. Shiffrin, a former Granite Stater, stands one win away from tying the all-time World Cup record held by Ingemar Stenmark.

 REUTERS

Mikaela Shiffrin is one World Cup win away from tying Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark’s decades-old wins record of 86 after a slalom victory in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn on Saturday.

The 27-year-old’s 85th career victory extended the women’s record she set earlier last week. Shiffrin, who spent formative years living in Lyme, N.H., can tie Stenmark’s absolute tally, completed in 1989, with another slalom on the same slope today.