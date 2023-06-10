Horse Racing: Belmont Stakes

Arcangelo trainer Jena Antonucci hoists the trophy after winning the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on Saturday. Antonucci is the first female trainer to win the race. 

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Trainer Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race when Arcangelo won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday night.

Arcangelo slipped through the inside to take the lead on the final turn, then held off the Todd Pletcher-trained duo of Forte and Tapit Trice to take the third leg of the Triple Crown.