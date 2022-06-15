It’s official. One of college football’s most storied rivalries is headed to Foxborough, Mass., in 2023.
The annual Army-Navy Game, a showcase event for more than 100 years, will be played at Gillette Stadium next year, it was announced Wednesday.
“In New England, we value history, honor tradition, and celebrate sports rivalries,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in the release. “That’s why we are so thrilled for the opportunity to host America’s Game at Gillette Stadium in 2023. There is no greater, more historical sports rivalry than the Army-Navy Game.
“It’s a nationally televised, signature game that we have all grown up watching. It will be our privilege and honor to welcome the Army and Navy teams, their families and all the patriots who annually attend the game. I want to thank the New England Army-Navy Committee and all who partnered with us in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for their dedication and passionate support in their mission to bring America’s Game to New England.”
This will mark the first time in the 124-history of the Army-Navy game, usually played in Philadelphia, that it will be played in New England.
Future Army-Navy games will be played in Landover, Md. (in 2024), M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore (2025), MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (2026) and Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field,
Navy leads the all-time series 62-53-7.
The Patriots have significant ties to the Naval Academy, as long snapper Joe Cardona is a lieutenant in the Naval Reserve, and head coach Bill Belichick’s father, Steve, was a scout and assistant coach at Navy.