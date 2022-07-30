The higher the pressure, the better Kristen Beebe pitches.
The Exeter High School junior hurler used her natural stoic composure to lead the Blue Hawks softball team to the NHIAA Division I championship last month.
Beebe tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the semifinals, struck out at least 12 batters in each of Exeter’s three playoff games and allowed two runs, total, to pace the Blue Hawks’ second state title.
For Beebe’s performance throughout the playoffs, the Brentwood resident was named the June Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
“She’s the ultimate competitor,” Exeter softball coach Kristen Morissette said.
Beebe notched a month-high 17 strikeouts on June 4 as Exeter (20-1) opened the postseason with an 11-2 quarterfinal triumph over ninth-seeded Bishop Guertin. The New Hampshire Gatorade Softball Player of the Year allowed her only two runs of the month on three hits and four walks.
As last season progressed, Morissette said, the Blue Hawks came to expect double-digit strikeouts from Beebe whenever she pitched. “That helps your defense because you’ve got to make maybe seven, eight outs a game,” said Morissette.
Beebe, a righty, followed up with her five-inning no-hitter in Exeter’s 12-0 semifinal mercy-rule win over Pinkerton Academy. She struck out 12 Astros and walked one.
Good communication with Exeter assistant coach Joe Quinn and junior catcher Emma Plourde helped Beebe secure her second five-inning no-hitter of the season, Beebe said. Talks with Quinn between innings helped slow the game down for Beebe as she built a strong bond with Plourde.
Plourde and Beebe have played together since their youth softball days but last season was the first in which Plourde was Beebe’s designated catcher for each start.
“I feel like we built that connection throughout the season,” said Beebe, who also threw a five-inning no-hitter against Spaulding of Rochester in the regular season. “She knew my pitches. I knew she was going to stop it (the ball). We just had this line of trust every single game.”
Beebe, the Division I pitcher of the year, said she has always been able to stay calm and composed in tough situations. That was Beebe’s demeanor, Morissette said, in Exeter’s 1-0 eight-inning victory over Concord in the Division I final at Plymouth State University on June 12.
Beebe stranded two Concord base-runners in the second, fourth and sixth innings. In the top of the eighth inning, Crimson Tide senior Elizabeth Blinn hit a one-out triple to deep left field. Beebe then struck out Concord’s next two batters.
Exeter won it in the bottom of the inning when Summer LeClerc scored from third base on a fielder’s choice grounder by Chloe Brunelle with the bases loaded and two outs. Pinch-runner Avery Allard beat a throw to third base, allowing LeClerc to score.
“Even when people got on base, she never lost that composure,” Morissette said. “That was definitely a big thing because I think it gets everyone else motivated and keeps them grounded — not to get too excited, not to get down if something bad happens. You look to your pitcher for that and the way that she handled herself on the mound was incredible.”
Beebe finished with 15 strikeouts, allowed five hits and two walks and hit one batter to win a pitchers’ duel with the Concord sophomore duo of Maddy Wachter and Sarah Taylor.
Beebe said excitement, adrenaline and self confidence fueled her when she encountered jams in the final.
“I remember it was this moment, there were runners on second and third maybe with one out and I was like, ‘It’s possible. I could strike two batters out,’” Beebe said. “I still said to myself that it’s possible that I could get us out of this and then I did. It’s like affirmation, kind of, but just telling yourself you can do it — nothing is really stopping you from going and getting it, so you might as well do it, I guess.”
Beebe, who throws a screwball, rise ball, drop ball, curveball and changeup, finished her junior season with a 15-1 record, 1.03 ERA and 188 strikeouts. She is playing for the Seacoast Softball 18U showcase gold team this summer.
“She came in with a mindset that she was going to be the best pitcher in Division I and she definitely proved it throughout the season and in the postseason,” Morissette said.
Other athletes considered for the June honor were Hanover High School track athlete Pierce Seigne, Plymouth Regional High School track athlete Katherine Luehrs, Lebanon High School tennis player Mason Arado, Pinkerton Academy baseball player Liam Doyle, Portsmouth High School boys lacrosse player Mike O’Neil and Bishop Guertin girls lacrosse player Rylee Bouvier.
Seigne, a senior, placed sixth in the 1-mile run at the Nike Outdoor Nationals after winning the 1,600-meter run in meet-record and school-record time at the New England Championships and winning both the 1,600- and 800-meter runs at the NHIAA Meet of Champions.
Luehrs, a senior, won the 100-meter hurdles at the NHIAA Meet of Champions and the New Hampshire heptathlon in school-record fashion.
Arado, a senior, won both the NHIAA singles and doubles tennis tournaments.
Doyle, a senior pitcher, led Pinkerton to a 2-1 NHIAA Division I quarterfinal triumph over Winnacunnet and to its 2-0 victory over rival Londonderry in the D-I championship game.
O’Neil, a senior attackman, scored 11 goals for Portsmouth over its three-game run to the NHIAA Division II championship.
Bouvier, a senior midfielder, recorded 14 goals and three assists for Bishop Guertin over its three playoff games en route to its fourth straight NHIAA Division I title.
Previous 2022 winners: January, Jackson Marshall, Hooksett (basketball); February, Brooke Paquette, Hudson (basketball); March, Geo Baker, Derry (basketball); April, Kyle Maurice, Exeter (baseball); May, Nate Fletcher, Greenland (outdoor track and field).