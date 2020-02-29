Goffstown High School girls’ basketball coach Steve Largy described senior Kelly Walsh as a very unselfish player but sometimes she knows she has to take over a game.
Walsh did that pretty much the whole month of January, averaging 30.2 points per game as Goffstown went 7-2 in NHIAA Division I play that month.
Her scoring efforts during that run earned Walsh the January Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month award, as selected by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
Walsh, who will play at Babson College next year, scored at least 30 points in five January games, including a month-high 39-point effort in a 61-35 win over Winnacunnet of Hampton. The 5-foot-6-inch guard credited most of her offensive success this season to generating steals and transition opportunities, an area of her game she worked on during the offseason.
“I think honestly it was just defensively where I got steals — that’s what led to my offense,” Walsh said. “Teams try to take me away so it can be hard in set offenses to get the ball. Defensively is where I get most of my points this year.”
In Walsh’s lowest January scoring output, she made history. Walsh became Goffstown’s all-time leading scorer with her 21-point effort in a 61-42 loss at Merrimack on Jan. 9. She scored five points in the first quarter to surpass the Grizzlies’ previous record of 1,396 career points.
“What’s telling about that record is sometimes when a particular player does the bulk of the scoring, it can create tension, resentment and have a ripple effect on the other players,” Largy said. “Kelly is super competitive and her teammates respect that about her. The same as when she scored 1,000 points, her teammates (were) really excited for her knowing her level of work and dedication she puts into it and the amount she cares and wants to win.”
Despite her achievement, Walsh and the rest of the Grizzlies did not feel great about the Merrimack game. Largy said the team worked hard to prepare for the Tomahawks and, after the loss, it needed to make some adjustments.
“We had to rebuild after that,” Largy said. “She wasn’t celebrating the record. It was, ‘What can we do to get better? What do I need to do to make sure that doesn’t happen again?’ After Merrimack, we really bounced back.”
The Grizzlies did not lose the rest of January, ending the month on a six-game winning streak that it extended to seven with a 50-48 triumph at Exeter on Feb. 3. In Goffstown’s first three wins during the streak (47-34 at Keene, 61-33 at Concord, 61-26 over Dover), Walsh scored 30, 32 and 38 points, respectively.
“I think for my team to win, I have to play as hard and as best I can in each game,” Walsh said. “It doesn’t mean scoring all the time. It’s contributing every game the way I can. I do know some games, I have to take over and score for my team because it’s not a strength for everyone on the team.”
Alongside her efforts on defense, Walsh’s offensive success has been aided by her teammates. Largy said early in the season, many opponents guarded Walsh straight up due to Goffstown’s other scorers like senior guard Livi Brannen and senior forwards Shannon Gifford and Emma Strong.
Brannen and Walsh’s sister-like chemistry has also proven fruitful for the Grizzlies.
“It’s been a source of team success and also attributed to some of Kelly’s success,” Largy said. “(Brannen) does a great job finding her in the open court and Kelly does a great job getting in lanes and finishing in transition for us.”
Walsh said Goffstown gained confidence throughout and learned an important lesson during its January run.
“We showed up to play in those games,” Walsh said. “It obviously taught us we have to play all four (quarters) to win, including coming up in playoffs, to move on.”
As they have been her entire high school career, Walsh’s senior-season aspirations are team-based.
“Her goals all along have been to get better as a team and improve on what we did last year record-wise and make it and win in the first round of the playoffs,” Largy said. “She’s as fierce as she is competitive and a team-first and win-first player.”
Other athletes considered for the January honor were Adelphi University men’s basketball player Ronnie Silva, Plymouth State University men’s basketball player Jaylen LeRoy, University of New Hampshire women’s basketball player Amanda Torres, Goffstown High School boys’ hockey player Grady Chretien, Yale men’s hockey player Justin Pearson and Bowdoin College women’s hockey player Brett Stoddard.
Silva, a sophomore guard from Nashua, averaged 23.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds over a 5-4 January campaign for Adelphi. LeRoy, a senior guard from Manchester, averaged 15.2 points, 1.78 rebounds and 1.78 assists over Plymouth State’s 6-3 January run. Torres, a junior guard from Hudson, averaged 12 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds over a 4-4 run for UNH in January.
Chretien, a junior forward, recorded 20 points on 16 goals and four assists as Goffstown went 4-2 over its six NHIAA Division II games in January. Pearson, a sophomore forward from Nashua, tallied seven points (three goals, four assists) over a 4-4 January campaign for Yale. Stoddard, a sophomore forward from Concord, logged three goals and four helpers as Bowdoin went 3-4-2 over nine January games.
