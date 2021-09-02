As a kid, James Pleat rode in golf carts alongside his dad, Phil, watching him compete against New Hampshire golf legends like Craig Steckowych, Dan Arvanitis and Bob Mielcarz.
Pleat, 31, etched his name alongside those greats in July by becoming a multiple-time New Hampshire Golf Association Amateur Champion.
The accomplishment earned the Nashua resident the July Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month award from the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
Pleat became the 13th player and first since Mielcarz (1995, 1996) to win the State Am in consecutive summers when he defeated fellow Nashua resident Brandon Gillis, 5 and 4, in the tournament’s 36-hole final match at North Conway Country Club on July 17.
Pleat won his first State Am last summer on his home course, Nashua Country Club. His dad, Mielcarz and Steckowych are all multi-time State Am champions. His grandfather, Thomas J. Leonard, Jr., won the State Am a record six straight times from 1947-52.
Pleat rode with his dad the last time North Conway CC hosted the State Am in 2001, when Arvanitis won the title.
“I grew up going to the State Am watching my dad, knowing the names of legends like my grandfather, my dad, Steck and Danny, Mielcarz,” Pleat said. “To be talked about in the same conversation — not to their extent of winning but to at least be in that conversation — is really cool and kind of a dream come true and full circle for me and my family.”
Pleat, who had not seen North Conway CC since 2001 when the six-day tournament began, finished the first two rounds of stroke play tied for seventh place with a 3-under-par 139. While the Dartmouth College graduate said he did not feel he played great in the second round, those first two days helped him get familiar with the course, especially the greens.
Once match play began, Pleat said his putting came around and his dad, who missed the cut, caddied for him the rest of the way.
“Putting in match play, there’s a premium on it,” Pleat said. “I wouldn’t say it was any technical change. It was just getting comfortable with them (the greens) and getting more familiar with the subtle breaks and intricacies of North Conway.”
Pleat won his Round of 64 match against Laconia CC’s Stephen Miele, 2 and 1, before eking out a 22-hole triumph over Ridgewood CC’s Thomas Hickey in the Round of 32. On the 21st hole, Pleat said he got up and down from a difficult spot, making an 8- to 10-foot putt to prolong the match. Hickey then three-putted the 22nd hole, Pleat said.
“I have definitely thought about that match a lot,” Pleat said. “I thought back to that if I don’t get that up and down, it’s a different story — an early exit as opposed to a repeat.”
Pleat, who said he entered the tournament just hoping to make a deep run, then advanced to the final with victories over Portsmouth CC’s Connor Allard (6 and 5), Hooper GC’s Ryan Kohler (5 and 4) and 2011 State Am champion Jim Cilley of Laconia CC (3 and 1).
“Honestly, when I knew I was going to be in the finals for a second straight year, that was really insane,” Pleat said. “I almost felt like I had won the tournament, from an expectation standpoint.”
Gillis, 22, either led or was all square with Pleat for 13 of the final’s first 15 holes before Pleat built a 2-up lead by making birdies on each of the morning round’s final three holes.
Pleat knotted the score with his first of three straight birdies, on the 16th hole. With insight from his dad, Pleat diverted a shot out of the trees and onto the green on his way to winning the hole.
“Mid-fairway on 16, I had a little tree trouble on the right,” Pleat said. “I was just going to punch it out and run up on the green. My dad talked me out of it and said if I hit a little punch-cut edge around the tree just under it, I should be able to pull that one off.
“It was a huge turning point in the whole thing.”
Pleat said he carried the momentum he built at the end of the morning round into the afternoon’s final 18 holes. Pleat birdied three holes on the front nine to build a 4-up lead and, after making birdies on two of the first three holes on the back nine, had a 6-up advantage.
Despite both being from Nashua, Gillis and Pleat previously played against each other only once before — in the 2018 state four-ball tournament. Gillis, a redshirt senior at the University of Rhode Island, had never made the State Am final or played a 36-hole match before this year’s 118th edition of the tournament.
“I think a lot of times in match play you might not have your best stuff and neither does the other guy but that was one of the best matches I’ve been a part of in terms of the quality of play on both sides,” Pleat said.
Other athletes considered for the July honor were Vermont Lake Monsters baseball player Patrick Harrington, Martha’s Vineyard Sharks baseball player Collin Shapiro, former Goffstown High School football player Jeremy Henault and New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association members Carys Fennessy and Julianna Megan.
Harrington, an Assumption College junior from Bedford, posted a 2.57 ERA, a 2-0 record and 24 strikeouts over his 21 July innings for Vermont of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. He also struck out one batter over his one inning of work for Team East in the FCBL All-Star Game on July 13.
Shapiro, a University of Massachusetts redshirt sophomore from Exeter, batted .321 (9-for-28) with six runs scored, with six RBIs and nine walks for Martha’s Vineyard over its 7-3 July run in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
Henault, now a freshman defensive back at Norwich University, made a team-high 14 tackles and returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown in his last high school game to help Team West earn a 29-6 triumph over Team East in the CHaD All-Star Game on July 17.
Fennessy, a Dover resident and Cocheco CC member, was the runner-up at the NHWGA Junior Championship at Beaver Meadow GC on July 1, posting a 2-under 74 in the 18-hole tournament. Megan, a Hooksett resident and Hoodkroft CC member, placed fourth at the NHWGA Junior Championship and won the girls Mike Ryan Memorial Championship at Derryfield CC in July.
.
Previous 2021 winners: January, Diana Pivirotto, East Kingston (hockey); February, Royce Williams, Manchester (basketball); March, Isabella King, Bedford (basketball); April, Sam Sacerdote, Hanover (baseball); May, Tim Zepf, Londonderry (outdoor track); June, Jonah Wachter, Concord (baseball).
.