MANAGER Tim DeVall said some of his players felt the pressure as the North Manchester Hooksett 11-12-year-old All-Stars made their August run to the Little League World Series.
Tristan Lucier was not among them.
Lucier’s bat and right arm helped lead North Manchester Hooksett to both the state and New England Regional titles and reach the final four of its bracket at the Little League World Series.
The Manchester resident posted a 3.2 ERA, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits and 11 walks alongside 47 strikeouts over 19 ⅔ innings and batted .586 with six home runs, 19 RBIs, 14 runs scored and eight walks.
Lucier’s performance on the mound and at the plate earned him the August Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month award from the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
“Everybody on the team, everybody on that field all knew he was the best player out on the field,” DeVall said. “As the season went on, he got just more and more confident.”
Lucier, 13, began August by throwing the only no-hitter of his Little League career to power North Manchester Hooksett to a state championship series-clinching 8-0 victory over Bedford. The Hillside Middle School seventh-grader struck out a month-high 16 batters over five innings.
Lucier, who bats left-handed, also helped get his team’s scoring started in the win by belting a first-inning home run to build a 2-0 North Manchester Hooksett lead right after DeVall’s son, Mason, hit his own solo shot.
“I only threw fastballs that game,” Lucier said. “I felt good about my control.”
Lucier, whose fastball can clock in at more than 70 miles per hour, suffered his only loss of the all-stars season in North Manchester Hooksett’s New England Regional-opening 5-0 loss to Maine champion Saco/Dayton on Aug. 8. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out 11.
DeVall said he told Lucier after that loss to keep pitching the same way.
“After the game, I said, ‘You can’t pitch any better than that in a regional,’” DeVall said.
In North Manchester Hooksett’s rematch with Saco/Dayton, Lucier went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and five RBIs to help his team secure a 19-1 victory.
He returned to the mound for North Manchester Hooksett’s 11-1 victory over Manchester (Conn.) in the regional championship game, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk alongside nine strikeouts. Lucier, who batted third in the lineup ahead of his twin brother, Calen, also went 2-for-3 with a month-high two home runs and six RBIs in the win.
“There was a lot of pressure,” Lucier said. “We really wanted to win so I knew I had to do well.”
DeVall said that game highlighted how much Lucier, who batted .625 with three home runs in the New England regional, brings to the team both offensively and defensively.
“He really can change the game,” DeVall said.
Lucier hurled a two-hitter in his lone start at the Little League World Series: NMHLL’s 4-1 elimination-game triumph over Southeast Region champion Nolensville, Tenn. He allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks and struck out 10 over five innings.
Teammate Keith Townsend notched a strikeout and tossed 11 pitches in the sixth inning to earn the save.
“That game, they couldn’t catch up to his (Lucier’s) fastball,” DeVall said. “We knew that when we scouted Tennessee, they came off a loss to Ohio and their (Ohio’s) pitcher could throw hard as well. ... We told Tristan just go out, throw strikes and throw hard and he did.”
North Manchester Hooksett avoided elimination again with a 14-6 triumph over Lake Oswego (Ore.) — Lucier went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run — before its World Series run ended with a 4-3 loss to West Side of Hamilton, Ohio, on Aug. 25.
Lucier and his twin brother tallied four of NMHLL’s five home runs in the World Series.
North Manchester Hooksett was the first New Hampshire Little League team since 2006 and fifth overall to reach the World Series. The Town of Hooksett honored the team’s achievements with a parade last month.
Lucier said his favorite parts of the team’s time at the World Series were bonding with his teammates and being there with Calen and their dad, Mike, who was an assistant coach for the team.
“It was great to all experience it together,” Lucier said.
Other athletes considered for the August honor were Lucier’s teammate, Mason DeVall, Vermont Lake Monsters baseball player Patrick Harrington and golfers Lauren Thibodeau and Brian Adams.
Mason DeVall pitched a perfect game at the New England Regional and posted a 2.01 ERA with seven earned runs on 16 hits and 10 walks alongside 43 strikeouts over 21⅓ innings and batted .412 during North Manchester Hooksett’s August run. He logged a home run, 10 runs scored, 10 RBIs and two walks at the plate.
Harrington, an Assumption College sophomore from Bedford, recorded a 2.86 ERA and 4-0 record over his four August starts, including two in the playoffs, as Vermont won the Futures Collegiate Baseball League championship.
Thibodeau, a Hampstead resident and senior at the University of Louisville, captured her second New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championship at Laconia Country Club in August, winning the three-round, stroke-play tournament with her 8-under-par 208 score.
Adams, a North Hampton resident and Breakfast Hill Golf Club member, won his first New Hampshire Golf Association Boys Junior Championship on his home course in August. The Phillips Exeter Academy student won the tournament with a 6-over 219 score over the three-round, stroke-play tournament.
Previous 2021 winners: January, Diana Pivirotto, East Kingston (hockey); February, Royce Williams, Manchester (basketball); March, Isabella King, Bedford (basketball); April, Sam Sacerdote, Hanover (baseball); May, Tim Zepf, Londonderry (outdoor track); June, Jonah Wachter, Concord (baseball); July, James Pleat, Nashua (golf).