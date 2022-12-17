WHILE usually fatigued by the final month of the high school cross-country season, Brianna Malone made sure she had plenty of stamina left for the biggest races of her senior season.
The Portsmouth Christian Academy runner won her second straight NHIAA Meet of Champions race, finished runner-up at the New England Cross Country Championships and placed 13th at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional Championships last month.
Malone’s performance at those meets earned her the Union Leader Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED November Athlete of the Month award from the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
The Barrington resident said three-plus years of hard training for cross-country and track seasons helped her feel more rested after meets and workouts even toward the end of this fall. Portsmouth Christian cross-country coach Mike Shevenell said he was also careful not to over-race Malone earlier in the season by holding her out of some dual meets.
“This is the best I’ve ever felt in a season,” said Malone, who took first place in all but one race before the New England Championships. “Usually I die out pretty quickly but I just trained right this year so I still felt strong for MOCs.”
Malone, who won her third consecutive Division III title in October, finished the Meet of Champions race on Alvirne High School’s course in 18 minutes, 4 seconds on Nov. 5. Oyster River sophomore Haley Kavanagh crossed the finish line 36.6 seconds later to take runner-up honors.
Malone said she changed her strategy for the Meet of Champions at the starting line after realizing Susanna Zahn of Bow was not competing due to an injury. Malone finished runner-up to Zahn in the girls small school race at the Manchester Invitational in September.
Malone, who will run at Division I High Point University next year, said her original plan was to stay with Zahn and make a kick to pass her in the last 800 meters. Instead, Malone took her usual approach and focused on running her own race on the flat, unfamiliar Hudson course.
“There was definitely a lot of pressure beforehand being the returning champion,” said Malone, who owns the Division III track record in the 800-meter run. “It just felt like a lot of relief that it was just over and I didn’t have to worry about it anymore.”
Shevenell said Malone obviously had stiff competition from all three divisions at the Meet of Champions but likely was a little more rested. Malone won the Division III race in 19:15.6, which was the second-fastest time of any girl across the three divisional meets and 53.1 seconds ahead of D-III runner-up Hannah Bennett of Hopkinton.
“Her times from the divisional meet were kind of comparable to the winners of some of the other divisions,” Shevenell said, “but the advantage she had is she (got) to run the state meet pretty relaxed. ... So we know she’s got, at least going into the Meet of Champions, a lot more gas in the tank, if you will.”
Malone said she went into the New England Championships at Ponaganset High in Glocester, Rhode Island, on Nov. 12 just looking for a top-10 finish. Taking second was quite a surprise, she said.
The course is difficult, mostly flat but also slightly uphill. She said she felt confused while running it for the first time.
Malone finished in 18:33.6, 13.3 seconds ahead of third-place Tess Drury of Mount Mansfield Union (Vermont) High School. Orono (Maine) High junior Ruth White defended her 2021 New England title, winning the race in 17:51.3.
“I just remember I couldn’t even see the person ahead of me but I could hear the people behind me and that was what kept me going,” said Malone, who was exhausted after the race. “I was like, ‘I can’t let them catch me.’”
Shevenell said Malone ran to the best of her ability at the New Englands and was wise not to go out with White at the start of the race.
“If she tried to run the first 2½ miles with Ruth, she probably could have worn herself out and really had a crummy last half-mile but she didn’t,” Shevenell said. “She ran a really smart race for her abilities.”
Malone finished the Foot Locker Northeast Regionals on Nov. 26 in New York City in 18:59.6 to take 13th place, three spots from qualifying for the national race. The 10th-place runner, Emma Zawatski of Manalapan, New Jersey, finished in 18:35.9.
Malone said she would have liked to qualify for nationals but considered any finish in the top 20 a successful performance at the regional.
“I achieved most of my goals,” Malone said of the season. “I just wanted to stay strong until the end of the season and I think that I accomplished that.”
Other athletes considered for the November honor were University of North Carolina women’s basketball player Eva Hodgson, University of New Hampshire women’s basketball player Brooke Kane, Bedford High School football player Colby Snow, Campbell High School football player Scott Hershberger and Bedford High School volleyball player Lindsey Healey.
Hodgson, a redshirt senior guard from Rindge, averaged 13.3 points, three rebounds and 4.5 assists over a 6-0 start to the season last month for North Carolina.
Kane, a senior guard from Hampstead, averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, one block and one steal over UNH’s 3-5 start to the season.
Snow, a senior, rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, logged 11 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns, made two field goals, including the game-winner in the NHIAA Division I final, and four point-after kicks and logged an interception on defense over 10th-seeded Bedford’s four-game playoff run last month.
Hershberger, a sophomore running back, rushed for 474 yards, seven touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions and made a game-winning tackle for Campbell over its NHIAA Division III semifinal and final victories.
Healey, a junior, recorded 36 kills, 11 digs and five aces in Bedford’s NHIAA Division I semifinal and final triumphs last month.
