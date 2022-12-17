Brianna Malone

Portsmouth Christian Academy’s Brianna Malone, left, gets off to a good start at the Manchester Invitational.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

WHILE usually fatigued by the final month of the high school cross-country season, Brianna Malone made sure she had plenty of stamina left for the biggest races of her senior season.

The Portsmouth Christian Academy runner won her second straight NHIAA Meet of Champions race, finished runner-up at the New England Cross Country Championships and placed 13th at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional Championships last month.

