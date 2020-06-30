Victories at Star, Oxford Plains come a day apart.
After a lengthy delay to the regional stock car racing season due to COVID-19 health regulations, veteran driver Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover is making up for lost time in a big way.
Helliwell drove the EKeys4Cars/Unique Ford of Goffstown No. 27 Late Model to victory Saturday night in the Little Webb 75-lap Special at Star Speedway in Epping. Sunday, he won the American Canadian Tour (ACT) 150 at Oxford Plains (Maine) after a late-race duel with Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson.
Earlier this month, Helliwell finished second in the ACT season opener at White Mountain Motorsports Park in Woodstock.
“We started 11th at Star after some trouble in our heat race, but the car was really good and by halfway, Wayne had the lead,” car owner and crew chief Bruce Bernhardt said.
The Helliwell team changed gears and front end suspension components and headed off to the Maine 3/8–mile oval at four in the morning.
Helliwell started fifth on the grid at Oxford, where Polewarczyk, the pole sitter, dominated the first half of the race. Helliwell moved into striking distance with 10 laps remaining. With six laps left, as both cars tried to pass defending champion Rich Dubeau, Helliwell took over first place and drove off to his 13th ACT career win.
“Joey had been trying to find a way around Dubeau for a couple of laps and moved up to his outside,” Helliwell said. “I went to the bottom, but was backing out of it entering turn three when the two of them got together.”
Polewarczyk regrouped to place fourth behind runner-up DJ Shaw and Jimmy Hebert.
At Star, Helliwell was followed across the finish line by Ryan Lineham of Coventry, R.I., and Erick Sands of Hampstead. Bill Clement of Pembroke won the Woody’s Auto Street Stock, besting Adam Lovejoy and Jim Storace.
The next American Canadian Tour event is at Riverside Speedway in Groveton on Saturday, July 11.
Racing resumes at Star Sunday at 2 p.m.