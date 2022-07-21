Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard moved closer to a Tour de France victory with a win in stage 18 on Thursday.

 Reuters

HAUTACAM, France -- Jonas Vingegaard put the hammer down on the Tour de France on Thursday, massively extending his lead with an awe-inspiring victory in the final mountain stage as defending champion Tadej Pogacar's all-in strategy backfired.

Vingegaard went solo some four kilometers from the finish at Hautacam with Pogacar slowly fading back and crossing the line in second, one minute and four seconds behind.