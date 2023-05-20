National Treasure took the lead from the start, then survived a stretch duel with Blazing Sevens to win the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. Kentucky Derby winner Mage, the 7-5 favorite, had to settle for third.
The top two finishers bumped several times in the stretch but National Treasure, the second choice in the race at 5-2 odds, proved to have enough stamina to pull off the mild upset.
Trainer Bob Baffert captured his record eight Preakness victory, while jockey John Velazquez won the second leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.
The field was reduced to seven due to the early scratch of morning-line second choice First Mission. He was withdrawn due to a left hind leg injury. The field size was the smallest in the Preakness since a seven-horse field in 1986.
Undercard horse goes down, is euthanizedA horse trained by Baffert was euthanized on the track after going down with an injury and throwing Panamanian jockey Luis Saez during a race on the Preakness States undercard at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.
Havnameltdown stumbled and dropped Saez as he approached the stretch and sustained a “non-operable left fore fetlock injury” that led to the decision to euthanize the 3-year-old colt, 1ST Racing, which operates Pimlico Race Course, said in a statement.
1ST Racing also said Saez, who was transported to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore for further evaluation, is stable and conscious.
Havnameltdown, the 4-5 favorite, started from the inside post and was bumped right out of the gate and Baffert said he did not know if that contributed to the injury, adding that he will cooperate fully with those reviewing the accident.