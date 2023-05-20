National Treasure took the lead from the start, then survived a stretch duel with Blazing Sevens to win the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. Kentucky Derby winner Mage, the 7-5 favorite, had to settle for third.

The top two finishers bumped several times in the stretch but National Treasure, the second choice in the race at 5-2 odds, proved to have enough stamina to pull off the mild upset.