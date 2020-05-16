The New England Independent Baseball League, which has been around since 2013, has 20 teams committed to playing should Gov. Chris Sununu give the approval for summer sports, and a group of Legion coaches is working on forming a league for their teams.
The NEIBL, which formed in southern New Hampshire as Senior Babe Ruth faded in the area, has six to 12 teams in a typical season, league president Tom Walker said.
“We’re ready, willing and able to play ball. The question is, will the cities and towns and governor allow it?,” Walker, who is the varsity baseball coach at Souhegan High School in Amherst, said. “There’s overwhelming interest in summer baseball.”
The NEIBL has in the past played three days a week, to allow players to attend to summer jobs. Walker said. This year, the schedule might be expanded to accommodate more teams. He said there has also been discussion of offering varsity and junior varsity levels so that more kids can play.
“We will morph our league to whatever we can get accomplished,” Walker said. “The limitation like everything is going to be our field space.”
If the state gives the OK, it will still be up to municipalities to allow its athletic fields to be used, and that’s where teams could run into trouble. Portsmouth has banned use of its fields all summer, while other communities are prohibiting use of fields into June.
Dennis Pelletier, the varsity baseball coach at John Stark Regional High School in Weare, said the cancellation of the Legion season has meant he has several players who are able to play elsewhere this summer.
“I really appreciate a lot of the coaches that have stepped up to do things for kids,” Pelletier said. “They want something to happen.”
He said he expects to have enough interest in players from Weare and Henniker to field a varsity and JV team in the NEIBL, should the league go that route. The towns have played in the league before.
Pelletier said he’s also aware that safety issues will have to be addressed to put players and their families at ease.
“I think there’s some logical stuff and some things common sense wise that we can do,” he said, such as keeping players 6 feet apart on the benches, even if that means having players sit down the foul lines. “Obviously we’re not going to put you in a position where you’re not safe.”
Pelletier said the loss of the high school season was a huge blow for seniors. It also means that high school teams could go for almost two years without taking the field. The NEIBL would allow most or all of those high school players to play together.
“Baseball has caught a lot of people in Weare and Henniker, so we want to keep it going,” Pelletier said. “From my perspective as a high school coach, it’s great that they’re playing together,”
Brent Demas, baseball coach at Londonderry High, is also working on placing an entry in the NEIBL. The fact that it’s an existing league is an attractive proposition, he said.
His players are eager to get on the field, he said. “They’re ready. I think you’re seeing the same thing with spring sports as with students. Who knew as a senior you’d be missing school? They’re dying to get out there.”
“To get them out playing” is Demas’ motivation. “The motivation isn’t about titles or anything like that. It’s about getting out there to play.”
“Assuming that everything falls into place, I’m very confident I can get a full roster” of Londonderry players, Demas said. “I’m just preparing as if it’s going to happen. Who knows? I’d rather be prepared than be scrambling.”
Legion teams gearing up
Tim Lunn, the baseball coach at Bishop Guertin High School and the baseball coach at Nashua’s American Legion Coffey Post 3, said he is working with other Legion coaches throughout the state, and a couple of AAU teams, on forming an organization for teams this summer. The organization would have no connection to American Legion, which canceled its season nationwide earlier this week.
“Based off of interest that’s come back so far, we have about 10 teams so far that are interested or that are definitely in. And that includes a few AAU teams within the state,” Lunn said, with another three or four teams on the fence. The AAU teams are looking for a way to play in-state games this summer, since any order giving the go-ahead to play call would almost certainly prohibit teams from crossing state lines.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces here,” Lunn said. “We need to figure out insurance things, waivers. Some teams haven’t had tryouts.”
“We’re just trying to give these kids some sort of season, some sort of outlet after all of this,” Lunn said. “I think we’re getting into week 10 (of the coronavirus-imposed stay-at-home order). These kids, they lost their spring season. Many of these kids are looking to play at the next level. It’s hard to lose an entire year at this stage of these kids’ lives.”
As with the NEIBL teams, Lunn said the biggest obstacle for teams he’s talking with will be the availability of playing fields.
Lunn said his Legion squad held tryouts last summer, so he and his coaches have worked with their players on drills and exercises they can do at home while still under a quarantine order.
“We’re just trying to keep in touch with these kids, keep them thinking about baseball,” he said. “I’m sure, for a lot of them, they’re a little deflated. They thought they might have some semblance to a spring season and that got swept away. It is difficult to stay positive.”