Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired to complete the Buffalo Bills’ 23-20 comeback win Sunday over the host Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens led 20-3 late in the first half before the Bills rallied to tie the game. At the end of a 14-play drive in the fourth quarter, Jordan Poyer intercepted Lamar Jackson on fourth and goal at the 2-yard-line.
As the Bills drove downfield, Ravens corner Brandon Stephens was called for roughing the passer, giving Buffalo 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.
Buffalo (3-1) reached the 1-yard line inside of 2 minutes and induced the Ravens (2-2) to exhaust their timeouts. Josh Allen then knelt twice to eat the rest of the clock before Bass’ game-winner.
Allen threw for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception and led the Bills in rushing with 70 yards and a score on 11 carries.
Lamar Jackson had a game-high 73 rushing yards and threw for 144 yards with a touchdown and two picks.
Titans 24, Colts 17: In Indianapolis, Derrick Henry rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown to help Tennessee top host Indianapolis in an AFC South battle on Sunday.
Ryan Tannehill completed 17 of 21 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee (2-2). Robert Woods and Chigoziem Okonkwo had scoring receptions and Kristian Fulton made a key fumble recovery.
Matt Ryan was 27-of-37 passing for 356 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Colts (1-2-1). Mo Alie-Cox caught two touchdown passes for Indianapolis.
Jets 24, Steelers 20: In Pittsburgh, Breece Hall rushed for a 2-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds remaining as visiting New York edged the Steelers.
New York (2-2) called 11 plays to drive 65 yards in just 3 minutes, 18 seconds to punch in the game-winning score. Hall finished with 66 yards on 17 carries, while quarterback Zach Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for 252 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in his season debut.
The Steelers (1-3) had scored 20 straight points to take a 20-10 lead with 13:36 left in the fourth quarter before Wilson connected with Corey Davis for a 5-yard scoring strike.
Falcons 23, Brown 20: In Atlanta, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 84 yards on 10 carries and Younghoe Koo kicked four field goals to lead the Falcons over Cleveland.
With the game tied at 20-20, Koo made a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 remaining to give the Falcons a 23-20 lead.
Cowboys 25, Commanders 10: In Arlington, Texas, Cooper Rush threw for two touchdowns, Brett Maher connected on four field goals and Dallas’s defense stifled Washington.
Rush completed 15 of 27 passes for 223 yards and became the first quarterback in Cowboys history to win his first four starts. He played error-free football on a day where neither team gained 300 total yards.
Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: In Philadelphia, the Eagles took advantage of five turnovers by Trevor Lawrence and remained unbeaten with a victory against Jacksonville.
The Eagles (4-0) scored 29 straight points against the Jaguars (2-2), who have not beaten an NFC team since opening the 2018 season with a victory over the New York Giants.
Vikings 28, Saints 25: In London, Greg Joseph kicked five field goals, including a game-winning 47-yarder with 24 seconds left, as Minnesota held off New Orleans.
Wil Lutz, whose 60-yard field goal tied the score for the Saints moments earlier, tried a 61-yarder on the final play of the game, but the ball hit the left upright and the crossbar before falling short in the end zone.
Kirk Cousins completed 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings (3-1).
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine sustained a fractured leg and head coach Kevin O’Connell said Cine would stay in London to have surgery on his lower left leg. The medical team will remain with him until he is ready to return to Minnesota.
Seahawks 48, Lions 45: In Detroit, Geno Smith completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score as Seattle defeated the host Lions.
Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder with 2:14 remaining. Penny also scored from 36 yards on a third-and-16 play as the Seahawks (2-2) amassed 235 yards on the ground.
DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett combined for 13 receptions for 240 yards.
Detroit’s Jared Goff was 26 of 39 for 378 yards and four touchdowns, though he threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage in the second half that was returned by rookie Tariq Woolen 40 yards for a touchdown.
Chargers 34, Texans 24: In Houston, Justin Herbert passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns to help visiting Los Angeles hold on for a 34-24 win against the Texans.
Mike Williams caught seven passes for 120 yards, and Austin Ekeler rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (2-2), who led 27-7 at the half.
Dameon Pierce rushed for 131 yards on 14 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown run, for the Texans (0-3-1).
Giants 20, Bears 12: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Daniel Jones rushed for two touchdowns and Saquon Barkley ran for 146 yards to help New York over Chicago.
Dexter Lawrence had two of New York’s five sacks as the defense repeatedly stymied Chicago scoring drives. Barkley also had 16 receiving yards on two catches for The Giants (3-1).
Michael Badgley kicked four field goals for all the points for the Bears (2-2). He was signed Saturday to fill in for Cairo Santos (personal reasons).
Cardinals 26, Carolina 16: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Kyler Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for another — all in the second half — as visiting Arizona overcame the Panthers.
The Cardinals (2-2) scored 10 points in less than a minute early in the fourth quarter and tacked on another touchdown a few minutes later.
Murray completed 23 of 32 passes for 207 yards with an interception.