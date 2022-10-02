NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a first down in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. 

 Mitch Stringer

Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired to complete the Buffalo Bills’ 23-20 comeback win Sunday over the host Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens led 20-3 late in the first half before the Bills rallied to tie the game. At the end of a 14-play drive in the fourth quarter, Jordan Poyer intercepted Lamar Jackson on fourth and goal at the 2-yard-line.