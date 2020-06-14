AFTER AN INFIELD DRILL at a recent clinic, coach Bob Blaisdell told his North Manchester/Hooksett Little League players that “baseball is hard enough. Make it as easy as you can.”
For baseball and softball teams around New Hampshire that have recently returned to practice, that statement now applies to more than just making smart decisions on the diamond.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced May 22 that small-group youth and amateur sports could begin practicing and training with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Sununu announced updated sports guidelines last Thursday that will begin under the new stay-at-home advisory after the current stay-at-home order expires on Monday. The new guidelines allow for scrimmages and games to begin and groups of up to 50 people to gather.
At Donati Field in Hooksett last week, players used hand sanitizer when they first came to the field. During water breaks, they did not share drinks or equipment and stayed 6 feet apart. Each player had a designated area for equipment and supplies at least 6 feet away from a teammate.
A a recent dry-run clinic, four staggered, separate sessions with 10 people — eight players and two coaches — were allowed on the two diamonds. Baseballs were sanitized throughout the clinics and both players and coaches carried face masks in their pockets in case a coach needed to instruct a player closer than 6 feet away.
“We always have different layers of different things we have to coach our kids,” Blaisdell said. “Now there’s that added layer of making sure that they’re 6 feet apart, that they’re not spitting. Every human natural reaction of wanting to go to your teammate, we have to stop that and it’s not natural. But at this point, we’ll take whatever we can get if we’re getting them outside and playing.”
While they have enjoyed returning to practice, North Manchester/Hooksett players said the new protocols have been an adjustment.
“It’s been fun seeing all my friends, getting outside and playing baseball and practicing but it’s been a little hard staying our distance, keeping clean and not getting any germs or anything,” said infielder Caden Jordan.
The New Hampshire Lightning 14U Blue travel softball team held its sixth practice last Tuesday at Martin Field in Concord. As she does before every practice, head coach Amylyn Wachter met with her players from a 6-foot-distance to ask them a questions and explain her plan for the session.
The team then split into two groups and practiced separately on the two back-to-back diamonds at the field. Players have gaiter face masks they can wear, set equipment up in a spot 6 feet away from another teammate and sanitize each time they enter the diamond from the first-base side and exit from the third-base side. Each group works with two coaches throughout practice.
“We split up two coaches on each field and everything runs through exactly the same,” Wachter said. “I think because it’s all the same it makes it easier and we are fortunate to have four coaches so that it does make it streamline a little bit smoother, which is nice.”
Lightning third baseman Sophie Buteau and pitcher/first baseman Maddy Wachter agreed that the safety protocols have not prevented the team from having quality practices. The social changes have been more difficult.
“We’ve been able to cover the things that we need to but it’s hard to stay 6 feet from everybody because we’re all best friends,” Buteau said. “So it’s hard not to be close to them but we’ve been doing actually really good ... It’s definitely gotten easier. We’re just used to the routine now, I guess.”
“It was definitely a transition but everybody was really happy and excited to mainly just see each other,” Maddy Wachter, who is Amylyn’s daughter, said of the team’s first practice. “And just the couple changes made it a little different but other than that, it pretty much stayed the same.”
With the new guidelines beginning this week, both teams can now begin their season. North Manchester/Hooksett Little League President Joe Lajewski said last Thursday that he was working to determine a start date for league games.
The Lightning 14U Blue team is scheduled to compete in seven tournaments, beginning with one hosted by the Londonderry-based New England Fusion June 27-28. USA Softball of New Hampshire has prohibited teams from competing out of state so the Lightning had to cancel their originally scheduled tournaments in Massachusetts, Maine and Canada.
“The only big difference for us is instead of the schedule being a little more front-loaded between May and June, we have three tournaments past where we normally are,” Amylyn Wachter said. “So you just kind of traded the front of the schedule with the back of the schedule.”
New Hampshire Little League District 1 Administrator Sally Dreckmann said last Thursday that the two district and state championship tournaments will take place in August. She is also working to create a tri-state invitational tournament with teams from Maine and Vermont that would be hosted by Bedford Little League in late August. Under the new state sports guidelines, only in-state, Vermont and Maine teams are allowed to compete in New Hampshire.
Little League has canceled its World Series and regional tournaments this summer. That news was difficult for Blaisdell to break to his players, especially his son, James. Many of North Manchester/Hooksett’s 11-12-year-old players were members of the league’s 9-10-year-old team that reached the Eastern Regionals two years ago.
“I’ll be very honest, there were some tears involved because I know how hard my son and his group have worked,” Blaisdell said. “We lost our last (regional) game in the bottom of the sixth, 9-8, to Rhode Island to advance to play in the semifinals and we were out in left field. I remember what I said to the boys then...I said, ‘Hey, your story doesn’t end here. It only begins.’ From that point on, we put together this great plan for these boys to just get better — keep on getting better and that’s what we did. So to have that taken away from these boys, that conversation was one I never wanted to have, one I never even expected to have.”
For players like 12-year-old North Manchester/Hooksett Little League infielder/pitcher Hunter Brasier, the cancellation meant the end of a childhood aspiration.
“My dream has always been to make it to Williamsport, Pa.,” Brasier said. “My first year we won states, made it to Rhode Island. We did good up there but my dream’s always been to make it to Williamsport.”
While it will be nothing like any they have participated in before, both the Lightning and North Manchester/Hooksett teams are eager to finally compete in a game again.
“It will be different getting back but everybody will be so excited that it will just feel awesome,” said Lightning pitcher Katie Vlacich.
“I think that first game is going to be very exciting,” North Manchester/Hooksett Little League majors coach Tim Devall said. “It’s going to have that Opening Day feel.”