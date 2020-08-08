The NextGEN Advancement in Athletics and Academics Foundation team, which consists entirely of players of color, will be the first in the 17-year history of the Beantown Classic hockey tournament to enter as a pre-rostered, full team when the puck drops at The Rinks at Exeter today.
Beantown Classic founder and president Peter Masters said the exception was made not only because NextGEN AAA boasts a strong team but he also supports the mission of the foundation. Usually the tournament, which begins today and runs through Tuesday, has players register and then they are placed on teams.
The NextGEN AAA Foundation’s mission is to provide mentoring, education and hockey programs to diverse, low-income and at-risk youth throughout North America, according to its website. The foundation has provided more than $1 million in scholarships to support student-athletes of color attending preparatory schools, colleges or playing in travel hockey programs throughout North America.
“For our particular sport, players of color are very far and few between for multiple reasons,” Masters said. “This group has recognized what some of them are and are working to remedy that and make it an easier process for people who want to play the sport to compete.”
The NextGEN AAA team, which is sponsored by the NHL and Pure Hockey, consists entirely of players of color from the United States, Canada and Great Britain and will be coached by former NHL players Mike Grier and Bryce Salvador.
Grier is currently an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils and played in 1,060 NHL games after his career at Boston University. Salvador, who is the foundation’s NHL Alumni Ambassador, played in 786 NHL games over his career with the Devils and St. Louis Blues.
“NextGEN provides youth hockey opportunities and experiences for young men of color that I wish I had when I was growing up in the game,” Salvador said in a statement. “The game of hockey continues to increase the number of diverse players with the talent and skill to compete in college, in the minors, and the NHL, and supporting organizations like NextGEN, who develop those pathways, is vital.”
The NextGEN team will compete in the Beantown Classic’s pro division, which consists of 17-20-year-old players who are not committed to a college. The tournament also features the committed division, which consists of 16-20-year-old players who are committed to Division I colleges and looking for NHL exposure, the futures division, which has 15-16-year-old players who are not committed to a college, and the prospects division, which features skills competitions for 13-14-year-old players.
More than 350 players registered to compete across the four divisions, Masters said.
The pro division will have a gold, bronze and consolation game on Tuesday while the committed and futures divisions will use a showcase-style format.
Masters, who played at Boston College and now coaches the Boston Junior Bruins premier team, said NHL scouts will be in attendance and the games will be streamed online so NCAA coaches can watch and evaluate players. Because there is currently a moratorium on NCAA recruiting, college coaches cannot attend the tournament in person, Masters said.
This will be the first time the Beantown Classic has been played at The Rinks at Exeter. Masters said the tournament chose The Rinks because of its amenities and hockey games cannot currently be played in Massachusetts under its COVID-19 safety standards.
The tournament will follow New Hampshire’s current COVID-19 prevention protocols for youth sports, Masters said.
“It’s right over the border, it’s a beautiful facility — very convenient — and the rink lends itself to our level of tournament — a really professional building,” Masters said of The Rinks.