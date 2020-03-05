Last-place Visiting Angels won their first game of the season, defeating second-place LeClerc State Farm Insurance 8-4 in Manchester men’s hockey league action last Friday at JFK Coliseum.
Bob Bechard led the Angels, scoring three goals. The winners also got goals from Dave Beliveau, Artie Soucey, Paul Marineau, Eric Boisvert and Paul Boucher. Doug Martin, John Fraitzl and Chuck April each contributed two assists. Kelly Morgan had three goals for LeClerc. Glen Boisvert scored for LeClerc.
Rocky Desrosiers made 34 saves en route to the win. Mark Sloan made 26 for LeClerc.
The second game saw fourth-place Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators earn a 6-6 tie with first-place Luigi’s Pizza.
Jeb Sayer and Dan Charest each tallied twice for Atlas, and Rick Crocker and Dave Abbott also scored. Crocker also contributed two assists.
Luigi’s was led by the league’s leading scorer, Eric Grant, who had a goal and three assists, followed by Jim Doherty, who had a goal and two assists. Scott Legasse, Mike Mailloux, Gene Webber and team captain Craig Beck rounded out the scoring for Luigi’s. Dan Smith had 24 saves for Luigi’s and Dave Anstey had 27 for Atlas.