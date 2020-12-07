Former Chicago White Sox first baseman Dick Allen, credited by many for saving the franchise from relocation, died Monday after a long illness. He was 78.
Allen, a seven-time All-Star with the Philadelphia Phillies and White Sox, arrived on the South Side after the 1971 season following a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and made Comiskey Park the place to be. Attendance at old Comiskey Park had fallen to under 500,000 in 1970 and was barely over 830,000 when Allen came to a team that hadn’t won a pennant since 1959 and finished 22½ games out of first-place in ’71.
But he helped rejuvenate the club on the field and at the gate in ’72 on his way to being named the American League’s Most Valuable Player. Allen batted .308 with a league-leading 37 home runs, 113 RBIs, 99 walks and .603 slugging percentage, while leading all of baseball with a .420 on-base percentage, 1.023 OPS and 199 OPS plus.
The Sox remained in contention most of the season before finishing 5½ games behind the mighty Oakland Athletics, drawing more than 1.18 million to Comiskey and stabilizing the franchise, which had been rumored to possibly be moving to Seattle or St. Petersburg, Fla.
Allen finished his 15-year career with a .292 average, 351 home runs, 1,119 RBIs and a .912 OPS. He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals and A’s.
While Allen played only three years in Chicago, he called it the favorite stop of his career.
“It’s better than anywhere I’ve been my whole baseball career,” he told the Tribune in November in what would be his final interview.
“I might say my whole baseball life. I’ve never been treated any better. You guys are the best, for my money.”
In 2014, Allen, who famously was shown on the cover of the June 12, 1972 cover of Sports Illustrated juggling baseballs while smoking a cigarette in the dugout, fell one vote short of being selected for the Hall of Fame by baseball’s “Golden Era Committee.” Many baseball historians consider him the best player not in the Hall of Fame. He no doubt would’ve been a candidate again in December on what’s now called the Golden Days Era ballot, but the Hall of Fame decided to postpone the voting in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allen told the Tribune he didn’t think about the Hall of Fame snub, and only talked about it when asked by reporters. Many have pointed to the snub in recent years and have written that Allen was deserving of a spot in Cooperstown, N.Y. That was enough for him.
“I enjoy a lot of the writings I hear from time to time, day to day, and read some awfully good writing, people that think you deserve it,” he said. “I do enjoy reading them.”
Allen told close friends that if he ever was inducted into the Hall he wanted to go in as a White Sox.
Allen was born March 8, 1942, in Wampum, Pa., in a baseball-loving family. Two of his brothers, Hank and Ron Allen, also played in the major leagues.
He earned the National League Rookie of the Year award with the Phillies in 1964, when he led the league with 125 runs scored, 80 extra-base hits and 352 total bases. He finished in the top five that season in batting average (.318), slugging percentage (.557), hits (201) and doubles (38) while committing a league-high 41 errors in his first season playing third base.
Allen wasn’t that big — only 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds as a rookie — but he carried a big stick. His 40-ounce bat was heavier than the ones used by most of his peers. Willie Mays once said Allen hit a baseball harder than anyone he’d ever seen, and Allen’s 445-foot center field home run at Comiskey Park off the New York Yankees’ Lindy McDaniel in 1972 was testament to that fact.
“Nobody has ever hit a ball any further,” yelled Sox announcer Harry Cary, who was broadcasting the Sox game from the bleachers.
Former teammate Rich “Goose” Gossage called Allen “the greatest player I’ve ever seen play in my life” and said he belongs in the Hall of Fame.
“Dick Allen played with fire in his eyes,” Gossage told USA Today Sports. “He’s the smartest baseball man I’ve ever been around in my life. … There’s no telling the numbers this guy could have put up if all he worried about was stats.”
Mays concurred about Allen’s Hall of Fame worthiness, as did another Hall of Famer and former teammate, Mike Schmidt, who called Allen one of his mentors.
Allen’s talents weren’t limited to baseball fields. He also was a professional singer with a doo-wop band called The Ebonistics, who once performed during halftime of a 76ers basketball game. In Chicago he was so smooth he hosted his own TV talk show.
Allen, though, faced racial tension while playing in the minor leagues for the Phillies, and the controversies didn’t end after he reached the big leagues. In July 1965, Allen and teammate Frank Thomas exchanged blows during an argument and, according to two teammates, Thomas hit Allen in the shoulder with a bat.
Allen began wearing a helmet while he played the field in Philadelphia because fans, who were known to shout obscenities and racial slurs at him, began throwing batteries at his head. In 1967, Allen punched his right hand through a car headlight, almost ending his career. In 1969, he was suspended indefinitely and fined $2,500 by the Phillies for failing to show up to a game.
Allen also played a non-direct role in the birth of baseball free agency. After demanding a trade after the 1969 season, Allen originally was sent to the Cardinals for Curt Flood, who refused to report to the Phillies, thus beginning the fight for free agency. The Cardinals traded him to the Dodgers after one season, and the Dodgers dealt him to the White Sox on Dec. 2, 1971, for Tommy John and Steve Huntz.
It was there that Allen’s legendary career took off again. Former White Sox third baseman Bill Melton said Allen wanted to quit the game after the way he’d been treated by fans and front offices. But Chicago quickly adopted their new star, who now went by the name “Dick” instead of “Richie,” and he reciprocated by devoting himself to the team and the city.
Allen’s walk-off, three-run, pinch-hit home run off Yankees closer Sparky Lyle in June 1972 — remembered as the “Chili Dog homer” because he spilled a chili dog on his shirt in the clubhouse and had to change jerseys before coming to the plate — became one of the great moments in Sox history. Allen also hit two inside-the-park home runs against the Twins that season, and was an underrated base-runner.
“He never slid,” Melton said recently. “It was remarkable how well he ran the bases, and of course, he never took batting practice because he didn’t need to. He also was one of the best teammates ever, and he didn’t talk to the media after some games so the rest of us could get the credit.
“We all loved him. He helped Goose early on in his career, telling him he couldn’t just throw his fastball, but he had to knock guys down, too. Goose started doing that, and went on to the Hall of Fame.”
After three All-Star seasons with the White Sox, Allen left the team with two weeks remaining in the 1974 season after a feud with third baseman Ron Santo, according to Allen’s autobiography, “Crash.” Allen’s contract was sold to the Braves for $5,000, but Allen refused to report to the team and announced his retirement. But he played three more seasons, including two with the Phillies before he left the A’s halfway through the 1977 season.
The Phillies retired Allen’s number last summer, and Allen’s friends were hoping this would be the year he finally made it to the Hall of Fame. Melton, who spoke to Allen in October, said he believes Allen will ultimately be honored, as Santo was following his death.
“The only reason he’s not in the Hall of Fame is because of the writers,” Melton said.
Allen, in his final interview, said being left out of the Hall made no difference to him.
“After all is said and done, it’s what people thought of you after you leave,” he said.