NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.

Tyler Bass kicked a 25-yard field goal in snowy conditions as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched an AFC playoff berth with a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on a frigid Saturday night at Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo players used their hands to wipe snow to the side and clear an open spot for Bass before he calmly knocked the ball through the uprights to cap a dynamic 15-play, 86-yard drive for the Bills (11-3). Buffalo has won five straight games.