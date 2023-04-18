SPORTS-BILLS-DAMAR-HAMLIN-SUFFERED-COMMOTIO-1-SMG.jpg

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin announced on Tuesday that he’s planning to make a comeback and play football again.

 Matt Parrino/SYRACUSE.COM

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made the roll call for the start of offseason workouts and is fully cleared to participate in all football activities.

Hamlin was present on Monday, beating even his own expectations for an unbridled return to the team four months after going into cardiac arrest on the field in the Bills' Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati.