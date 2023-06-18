NBA: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics (copy)

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal drives on Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson during the first quarter of Wednesday's game at TD Garden. 

 Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to acquire All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul, shooting guard Landry Shamet and multiple second-round draft picks and pick swaps, The Athletic and ESPN reported Sunday.

The Suns -- who had no first-round picks available to move in a trade -- nevertheless managed to land Beal to pair with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.