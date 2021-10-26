Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, Brandon Saad in COVID protocol Field Level Media Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly joined fellow forward Brandon Saad in the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.O’Reilly, 30, tested positive Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games after experiencing symptoms.Saad, who turns 29 on Wednesday, has been sidelined since testing positive last Thursday and is out for at least two more games.The unbeaten Blues (5-0-0) return to the ice Thursday night against the visiting Colorado Avalanche.O’Reilly has two goals and three assists in five games in his fourth season with the Blues.Saad has one goal and one assist in three games this season, his first with the Blues. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage