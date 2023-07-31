Elias Bourque made it easy to select a Most Valuable Player in this year’s American Legion Baseball state tournament.
Bourque was dominant on the mound in two games, as Nashua’s Coffey Post rolled to a 4-0 record and the state title in the Senior Division.
Bourque, who pitched for Nashua North in the spring, tossed 6.2 scoreless innings when Nashua opened the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Manchester’s Sweeney Post, and then pitched a complete-game shutout to help Nashua clinch the state title by beating Concord Post 21, 3-0, Wednesday.
No one at Holman Stadium seemed surprised when Bourque was named the tournament’s MVP.
“I didn’t even know there was going to be a tournament MVP, but I do remember thinking if there was one I might be getting it for the pitching,” Bourque said. “I didn’t have the (velocity) in the second game that I had in the first game, but I was able to locate well. Command is really how I make a living pitching, and we have a really good defense behind me.”
Bourque allowed two hits and struck out nine in the victory over Sweeney Post, and then needed only 69 pitches to help his team defeat Concord. He limited Concord — last year’s state champion — to two hits and struck out two.
“Not surprising to me,” Nashua North coach Zach Harris said. “He had a couple games during the course of his career playing for me where he was lights out. He’s so competitive he tends to show up when things are the toughest. That’s especially true in big games, so not a surprise at all.”
Bourque didn’t walk a batter during his 13.2 innings on the mound in the state tourney. That didn’t surprise Harris, either.
“His junior year he didn’t have a walk the whole season — and I think he threw 38 to 40 innings,” Harris said. “And then this year he pitched 48 innings and I think he had two walks. That’s just what he does.
“He just hits his spots and executes the pitch that’s called. The best part about having Elias on the mound is that he works quick. The ball is going to be in play because he’s not blowing it by every guy. He works fast, but never rushed. Guys love playing behind him. He really has a couple great offspeed pitches — changeup and a curveball — that he can throw in any count, so he gets strikeouts, but the best part is when batters do make contact it’s not usually hit hard.”
Bourque plans to continue his baseball career at Plymouth State University.
“He’s a smart pitcher,” Nashua Legion coach Tim Lunn said. “I’ve had a chance to see him grow the last three summers and he’s really learned how to pitch, but also really get a feel for his stuff. He knows what’s working and what’s not. I told him he had the ball for the championship and he gave me the thumbs up in a text. I’m sure the arm was a little sore, but he found a way to compete through it.
“He’s always been like a full-court-press pitcher — just coming at you. He’s going to work quick. He’s going to attack you with what he’s got, and he’s going to force you to beat him.”
Nashua will represent New Hampshire in the Northeast Regional in Worcester, Mass. That tournament begins Wednesday and includes the state champions from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont, plus the host team from Shrewsbury, Mass. Nashua will open with Ellsworth, the Maine state champion, in Wednesday’s first game (9:30 a.m.).
In addition to Nashua North, Nashua also has representatives from Nashua South, Hollis-Brookline and Bishop Guertin on its roster.
“I’m excited,” Bourque said. “It’s going to be fun. I love my teammates. It’s always a blast whenever we’re doing anything. We play a lot of games. It’s not every day you’re looking forward to playing a doubleheader, but when you have the group of guys we have it’s enjoyable no matter what.”
American Legion Baseball in New Hampshire requires players to use wooden bats, but metal bats are allowed in the regional tournaments.
Nashua will enter the Northeast Regional with a 1.20 team ERA.
“Defense has been a strength of ours for sure,” Lunn said. “I think we do a good job of making the plays we need to make. You can’t have a good pitching staff without a good defense. If we can keep our opponent to three runs or less I like our chances.”
All eight American Legion Baseball regional tournaments are scheduled for this week. The winner of each regional will advance to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
Lunn, who also guided Nashua to the state title in 2019, said he hasn’t decided on a starter for Wednesday’s game, but added that it could be Bourque if his arm has recovered from the state tournament.
“If he’s feeling good I would love to give him the ball in Game 1,” Lunn said.
Northeast Regional
Wednesday
Game 1: Nashua vs. Ellsworth, Maine (9:30 a.m.)
Game 2: Essex, Vt. vs. Greece, N.Y. (DH)
Game 3: West Hartford, Conn. vs. Franklin, Mass. (4:30 p.m.)
Game 4: Cumberland, R.I. vs. Shrewsbury, Mass. (DH)
Thursday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3 (9:30 a.m.)
Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4 (DH)
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3 (4:30 p.m.)
Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4 (DH)
Friday
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7 (9:30 a.m.)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8 (4:30 p.m.)
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (DH)
Saturday
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 (10 a.m.)
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11 (1 p.m.)
Sunday
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 (1 p.m.)