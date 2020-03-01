FONTANA, Calif. — Alex Bowman had a new nose for the finish line Sunday at Auto Club Speedway.
Driving the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet — a sleeker version of the Camaro with a new front fascia — Bowman ran away with the final stage of the Auto Club 400 at the two-mile track in the Inland Empire.
In picking up his second career victory and his first at Fontana, Bowman led five times for 110 of the 200 laps in the third NASCAR Cup event of the season. He grabbed the top spot on Lap 133, gave it up briefly during a cycle of green-flag pit stops midway through the final run and regained it for the final time on Lap 167 when Brad Keselowski gave up the lead to come to pit road.
After Ryan Blaney — running second at the time — was forced to pit with three laps left because of a corded right rear tire, Bowman crossed the finish line 8.904 seconds ahead of runner-up Kyle Busch, who made a solid run forward from his 17th starting position.
“How about that, California?” an exultant Bowman shouted after exiting his car. “I grew up quarter-midget racing maybe 20 minutes from here in Pomona Valley. Went there every week, met a lot of great friends and I know a lot of you guys were here. I promised my buddy Aaron that we would get matching ‘88’ tattoos if I won, and I think I have to go get a tattoo now, but that will be a good time.
“It’s been a lot of fun. Thanks to (crew chief) Greg (Ives) and all the guys. He made great calls all day. We were up front when it counted.”
Chase Elliott came home fourth and Keselowski fifth. Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones completed the top 10.
Johnson, who is retiring from full-time Cup racing at the end of the season, led three times for 10 laps but faded in the final run to finish seventh. Pole winner Clint Bowyer pounded the Turn 2 wall with a flat tire on Lap 93, the result of a valve stem cut during a green-flag pit stop four laps earlier.
NASCAR Cup Series Race
Auto Club 400
Sunday, at Fontana, Calif.
1. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200.
2. (17) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200.
3. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 200.
4. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200.
5. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200.
6. (28) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200.
7. (2) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 200.
8. (6) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200.
9. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200.
10. (29) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200.
11. (19) Tyler Reddick #, Chevrolet, 200.
12. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 200.
13. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 200.
14. (38) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 200.
15. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200.
16. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200.
17. (27) Ross Chastain(i), Ford, 200.
18. (18) Cole Custer #, Ford, 199.
19. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 199.
20. (10) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 199.
21. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 199.
22. (8) Michael McDowell, Ford, 199.
23. (1) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 199.
24. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 199.
25. (23) John Hunter Nemechek #, Ford, 199.
26. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 199.
27. (14) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 198.
28. (31) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 198.
29. (26) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 197.
30. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 197.
31. (30) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 197.
32. (32) Brennan Poole #, Chevrolet, 195.
33. (34) Joey Gase(i), Ford, 193.
34. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 193.
35. (35) Quin Houff #, Chevrolet, 192.
36. (33) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 191.
37. (37) Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, 184.
38. (22) Christopher Bell #, Toyota, Engine, 80.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 152.753 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 37 Mins, 7 Secs. Margin of Victory: 8.904 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 3 for 13 laps.
Lead Changes: 16 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C. Bowyer 1-10;A. Bowman 11-29;R. Stenhouse Jr 30-35;A. Bowman 36-63;J. Johnson 64-68;R. Blaney 69-70;J. Johnson 71;R. Blaney 72-91;W. Byron 92;R. Blaney 93-123;J. Johnson 124-127;R. Blaney 128;A. Bowman 129;M. Truex Jr 130-132;A. Bowman 133-160;B. Keselowski 161-166;A. Bowman 167-200.