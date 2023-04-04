FILE PHOTO: Amir Khan v Kell Brook

LONDON  - Retired British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years after the prohibited substance ostarine was detected in his sample following his fight against Kell Brook last February, the UK Anti-Doping agency said on Tuesday.

Former light-welterweight world champion Khan, 36, announced his retirement last May after his sixth-round stoppage defeat to fellow Briton Brook on Feb. 19. If he were to return he would be unable to fight until April 2024.