Canelo Álvarez defeats Gennadiy Golovkin in trilogy's final chapter

  • Updated
Boxing: Canelo vs Golovkin III

Canelo Alvarez (red trunks) and Gennadiy Golovkin (white trunks) box during a super middleweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena.  

 Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
Canelo Álvarez vowed to knock out Gennadiy Golovkin in the final installment of their trilogy Saturday night. The undisputed super middleweight champion of the world wasn't able to do that, but Alvarez nonetheless turned in a brilliant performance in scoring a 12-round unanimous victory at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Overcoming a left hand injury from early in the fight, Álvarez (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) won the opening rounds in dominating fashion, landing repeatedly to the jaw and head on the way to retaining his WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO belts at 168 pounds.

