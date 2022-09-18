Canelo Álvarez defeats Gennadiy Golovkin in trilogy's final chapter

Canelo Álvarez vowed to knock out Gennadiy Golovkin in the final installment of their trilogy Saturday night. The undisputed super middleweight champion of the world wasn't able to do that, but Alvarez nonetheless turned in a brilliant performance in scoring a 12-round unanimous victory at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Overcoming a left hand injury from early in the fight, Álvarez (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) won the opening rounds in dominating fashion, landing repeatedly to the jaw and head on the way to retaining his WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO belts at 168 pounds.
Then he shifted to the body of Golovkin (42-2-1, 30 KOs) over the final rounds, rarely allowing clean openings for his opponent. Two judges scored the fight 115-113 and a third had it 116-112.
"He's tough," Álvarez said of Golovkin during an interview in the ring after the decision was announced. "He's a tough fighter. I'm a warrior. That's why I'm here."
The highly anticipated showdown between two of the top boxers of their generation came four years after they last met. Alvarez won that fight via majority decision. Their first bout one year earlier ended in a questionable spilt draw even though Golovkin outlanded Álvarez in 10 of the 12 rounds.
There was no such controversy this time, as Álvarez, 32, flashed the power and precision that has made him among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. The victory came four months after Alvarez lost in an upset to Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight bout.
"Thank you so much my friend. Thank you for everything," Alvarez said while shaking Golovkin's hand in the center of the ring, putting to rest the acrimony between the fighters that characterized their pre-fight news conferences. "We gave the fans three good fights."
Golovkin was unusually tentative through most of the fight, rarely stringing together combinations that did much damage. By the end of the bout, he wore down considerably against a champion eight years younger, unable to summon enough power behind his punches to affect Alvarez.
Golovkin did, however, end speculation that he might retire after facing Álvarez, instead confirming he would be going back down to 160 pounds to defend his titles in that weight class.
"This was the best fight for boxing," said Golovkin, who was coming off a ninth-round TKO over Ryota Murata in April in defense of his undisputed middleweight title.