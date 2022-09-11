MMA: UFC 279-Diaz vs Ferguson

Nate Diaz (red gloves) fights Tony Ferguson (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena.  

 Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS - Nate Diaz scored a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 on Saturday, winning the last fight of his UFC deal in a wild bout that capped off an extraordinary week for the UFC.

A backstage brawl caused Thursday's press conference to be cut short, and the card was thrown into disarray on Friday morning when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his proposed main event fight against Diaz.

MMA: UFC 279-Diaz vs Ferguson

Nate Diaz (red gloves) fights Tony Ferguson (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. 