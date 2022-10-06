LONDON  - Promoter Eddie Hearn has ruled out seeking a new body to sanction a fight between Britons Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. after the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said it could not go ahead on Saturday.

Plans were thrown into doubt on Wednesday after Benn failed a dope test and the BBBofC declared the catchweight fight at London's 02 Arena "prohibited and not in the interests of boxing".