Bouncer, bodyguard, bounty hunter, bully-beater-upper and currently a Coos County deputy sheriff, Dick Kimber added another entry to his large resume earlier this year when he was named an “honored elite warrior” by Action Martial Arts magazine.
During a three-day event in January at the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J., Kimber, along with fellow Berliner Jean Chaloux, who invented a device that holds a board in place for martial artists to break, was inducted into the magazine’s Hall of Honor.
Kimber, 66, was recognized for being a three-time world kickboxing champion. He was known for his nickname — “The Destroyer” — and for putting his opponents down on the canvas.
In his 27 professional fights, Kimber went 24-3 with 22 knockouts.
“I’ve never had to go 12 rounds,” the maximum duration of a kickboxing match, he said, “and I only went five rounds twice.”
Kimber’s three losses, however, included his being on the receiving end of some of that fury in championship bouts, courtesy of Dennis “The Terminator” Alexio in 1994 and of Don “The Dragon” Wilson in 1999.
Tough beginnings
Many of his relatives, especially on his mother’s side, were both boxers and police officers, Kimber said in a recent interview.
The third of seven children of the late Joan and Dick Kimber Sr., Kimber was born in Lynn, Mass., and grew up in Curwin Circle public housing.
His hometown was a challenging place to live. As a 10-year old, he saw some neighborhood toughs pile-driving another boy into the ground. Kimber said the sight frightened him, and also inspired him to not find himself in such a situation and to help those who were.
Unable to afford martial arts instruction at a gym, Kimber and his cousin Brad Thomas borrowed books about martial arts from their local library and practiced various holds and strikes on each other.
Kimber said they squared off against a group of boys who had claimed a part of the Curwin Circle property as their own and were scaring people away. Kimber and his cousin took on five of the interlopers and bested them; the others fled.
“We got our hill back,” said Kimber, who noted that while “I didn’t start fights,” he would often end them, especially when bullies were picking on handicapped kids in the neighborhood.
Kimber is a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, where he played tailback on the Rams varsity football team for three years. By age 15, he had earned his black belt in karate.
His brothers, Bobby, Jimmy and Timmy also are black belts. Along with Dick Kimber, Bobby Kimber was inducted into the Action Martial Arts’ Hall of Fame in 2022, as a kickboxing referee. Jimmy is a former karate champion. Tommy won three world middleweight kickboxing titles, and he, like Dick Kimber, is a member of the Lynn Classical Hall of Fame. Kimber’s son Russell has also competed in professional kickboxing.
In the ring
Dick Kimber made his kickboxing debut in 1977 and went 7-0 in what he called “a couple of bar fights.” He then took time off when he and his then-girlfriend became parents.
Returning to the ring in 1990, Kimber began with a run in which he defeated 10 top contenders. In 1992, Kimber was tapped to participate in a kickboxing TV show that was to be hosted by Chuck Norris. Although the pilot was shot, the show, which featured teams of kickboxers from around the world competing against each other, never aired.
The following year, Kimber travelled to Marseille, France, where he won a world heavyweight title against Jerome Turcan. The fight stands out in Kimber’s mind to this day.
“I love throwing a spinning back fist but it was illegal over there,” he said, so Kimber instead used a different approach against the heavily favored Turcan.
“I hit him with an overhead right and I could feel the shock go all the way up to my elbow; I broke two knuckles through the glove,” said Kimber.
Coming into his match with Wilson six years later, Kimber was nursing broken ribs from a previous fight in Sun City, South Africa, and in protecting them, he opened himself up to a loss.
The fight with Wilson, however, was significant in that it was a pay-per-view event.
“I had a great journey,” Kimber said, looking back over his career.
He joined the Coos County Sheriff’s Department in 2016, and has coached privately throughout the North Country since settling in Berlin 24 years ago.
He appreciates the many opportunities kickboxing has given him — traveling the world, buying a home, and not only hanging out with Hollywood folks, but also protecting them. Some of his clients included Prince, Dustin Hoffman, Danny Thomas and David Hasselhoff.
Kickboxing has also helped Kimber stay in great physical shape, he said, “and it kept me humble and gave me more confidence than I could ever have.”
A father of six, with five grandchildren, Kimber misses his mother, who died in 2017.
He remembers her reaction one day when Kimber told her about some crimes in her neighborhood. Rather than be fearful, she became angry.
“She was 83 years old and ready to throw down,” said Kimber, with a distinct air of pride in his voice.