Deontay Wilder (red/black trunks) is knocked out by Tyson Fury (black/gold trunks) during their WBC/Lineal heavyweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena.  

 Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Both Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are interested in staging a potential heavyweight unification bout, the Briton's promoter Frank Warren said on Monday.

Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, before calling out WBC heavyweight champion Fury in a post-fight interview.