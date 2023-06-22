FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Paris candidacy for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen on the Montparnasse tower behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Paris candidacy for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen on the Montparnasse tower behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, July 11, 2017. 

 GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland  - The International Boxing Association's (IBA) recognition as the global body for the sport was stripped on Thursday by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which ratified an executive board recommendation.

The IOC's extraordinary session, held online on Thursday, rubber-stamped the recommendation by 69 votes to one to withdraw the IBA's recognition over what the IOC said was failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.