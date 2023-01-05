Boxing: Paul vs Silva

Jake Paul (left) lands a punch to the face of Anderson Silva during a boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena  in 2022.  

 Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Jake Paul is entering the mixed-martial arts scene, signing a multi-fight, multi-year contract with Professional Fighters League on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Paul, however ESPN reported that his deal is the first of PFL's newly developed "Pay-per-view Super Fight Division."