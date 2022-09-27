Dusty Hernandez-Harrison

Dusty Hernandez-Harrison, left, is set to fight Saturday night one week after his father and trainer, Buddy Harrison, was fatally shot.  

 Ricky Carioti/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Less than 48 hours after his father was fatally shot, D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison walked past the spot where the killing unfolded.

Chilling reminders included blood on the street outside Buddy Harrison's residence in Southeast Washington and bullet holes in a nearby door. It's the same apartment where Hernandez-Harrison grew up while being taught how to fight by his father, who would go on to double as his trainer - and only a block from his current home.