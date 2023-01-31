LOWELL, Massachusetts — Gabriel Morales had no problems shining in the spotlight in his own backyard.

The Lowell native held his ground in the ring, as Reyes Boxing presented Down and Dirty 5 on Saturday night. An undefeated super featherweight, Morales ran his record to 6-0 (2 KOs) by beating Virginia southpaw Ryan Venable (3-16) by unanimous decision at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.