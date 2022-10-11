"Saint Nick" doesn't plan on being jolly to his opponent when he returns to his hometown ring.

Undefeated Lowell boxer Nick Molina will put his 10-0 record on the line, as he takes on hard-hitting Lucas Alejandro Mignoni for the ABF lightweight title, as Reyes Boxing Club presents Down & Dirty Boxing on Oct. 29 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.