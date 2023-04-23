Gervonta Davis, center left, exchanges words with Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis, center left, exchanges words with Ryan Garcia during their weigh-in at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two will fight in a catchweight boxing bout Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. 

 Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Baltimore native Gervonta Davis won the most hyped fight of his 10-year career Saturday night, dropping previously undefeated Ryan Garcia with a sharp body shot in the seventh round of their pay-per-view main event in Las Vegas. Here are three takeaways from Davis’ latest victory:

Gervonta Davis proved again he’s the best show in boxing.