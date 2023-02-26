Jake Paul v Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury celebrates after winning his fight against Jake  Paul.

 AHMED YOSRI/REUTERS

RIYADH  - Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday, with the British reality TV star scoring a split decision win against the American social media star.

Watched by luminaries such as Fury's half-brother and current WBC heavyweight champ Tyson, former champion Mike Tyson and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently joined Saudi club Al Nassr, Paul's considerable shortcomings were highlighted as Fury picked him off over eight rounds.