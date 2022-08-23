Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Oct. 16, promoters announced on Tuesday.

Haney beat Kambosos via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.