Boxing - Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua - WBA, WBO and IBF Heavyweight World Title - Weigh-in

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua go head to head during the weigh-in as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on.

 ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS

Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a money-spinning "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Anthony Joshua last month and wants to add Fury's WBC crown to his collection.