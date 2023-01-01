Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes to Mike Evans and orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South by beating the visiting Carolina Panthers 30-24 on Sunday afternoon.
Brady, who also scored the clinching touchdown on a 1-yard sneak, was 34-for-45 for 432 passing yards as Tampa Bay (8-8) secured a home playoff game.
Evans gained 207 yards on 10 receptions, reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the ninth consecutive season.
Seahawks 23, Jets 6: Geno Smith threw two touchdown passes as the Seahawks remained in the playoff race while eliminating the Jets.
The Seahawks (8-8), tied with Detroit and Green Bay for the NFC’s final wild card berth entering the final week of the regular season.
The Jets (7-9) suffered their fifth consecutive defeat.
Packers 41, Vikings 17: Aaron Rodgers passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Aaron Jones rushed for 111 yards to help the Packers ,eep their NFC playoff hopes intact.
Green Bay (8-8) won for the fourth straight game and can earn a spot in the postseason with a home victory against fellow postseason hopeful Detroit in Week 18.
Minnesota (12-4), which clinched the NFC North last month, committed four turnovers and missed an opportunity to stay alive for the NFC’s top seed.
Chiefs 27, Broncos 24: Patrick Mahomes passed for 328 yards and three touchdowns and the Chiefs bolstered their chances of claiming the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the postseason.
Jerick McKinnon caught two touchdown passes and Blake Bell also made a scoring grab for the Kansas City (13-3),which recorded its ninth win in the past 10 games and is battling the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals for a first-round bye.
Giants 38, Colts 10: Daniel Jones guided the Giants to their first playoff berth since 2016, passing for two touchdowns and running for two more.
Jones’ rushing touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters sent the Giants (9-6-1) well on their way to the victory they needed to clinch the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff field.
Saints 20, Eagles 10: Taysom Hill ran for a touchdown, Marshon Lattimore returned an interception for another score and the Saints handed the Eagles their second straight loss.
The Eagles (13-3) failed for a second consecutive week to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Gardner Minshew started in place of the injured Jalen Hurts again, completing 18 of 32 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown.
49ers 37, Raiders 34, OT: Tashaun Gipson Sr. intercepted a Jarrett Stidham pass on the fourth play of overtime and Robbie Gould avenged an earlier miss with a 23-yard field goal as the 49ers won a ninth straight game.
The win, coupled by losses by the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) and Minnesota Vikings (12-4), allowed the 49ers (12-4) to move into the No. 2 playoff position in the NFC and kept hopes alive of earning the No. 1 spot with one week left in the regular season.
San Francisco could claim the top spot in the NFC postseason with a win next week at home over the Arizona Cardinals coupled with an Eagles loss at home to the New York Giants.
The Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
Jaguars 31, Texans 3: Travis Etienne Jr. ran for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Jaguars (8-8) won their fourth straight game and moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC South, a game ahead of Tennessee.
The teams meet next week in Jacksonville to determine the division winner and a playoff spot.
Lions 41, Bears 10: Jared Goff passed for 255 yards and three touchdowns — — two to tight end Brock Wright — — and the Lions kept their wild card playoff hopes alive.
Browns 24, Commanders 10: Deshaun Watson threw three second-half touchdowns, including two to Amari Cooper, to lead the Browns (7-9).
The Commanders (7-8-1) were eliminated from playoff contention following Green Bay’s win over Minnesota Sunday.
Chargers 31, Rams 10: Austin Ekeler ran for two first-half touchdowns and Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes in the second half for the Chargers.
Herbert was 21 for 28 for 212 yards as the Chargers (10-6), who clinched an AFC wild-card spot in their previous game, won their fourth in a row.
Falcons 20, Cardinals 19: Younghoe Koo’s 21-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Falcons (6-10) past the Cardinals (4-12).
Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder went 19-for-26 passing for 169 yards for the Falcons, who ended a four-game losing streak.